Targets of hate

How crazy have some of our media leaders become? With federal workers back in their offices, we can now pay even more attention to supposed scandals like the one revealed in this headline: “Vice-president’s wife Karen Pence to teach at anti-LGBT school.”

CNN commentator Clay Cane on Jan. 20 was outraged: “Like a real-life setting for The Handmaid’s Tale, Immanuel Christian School insists applicants initial a pledge to ‘live a personal life of moral purity’” complete with the understanding that marriage means “the uniting of one man and one woman in a single, exclusive covenant union as delineated in Scripture.”

Cane snarled on: Immanuel “identifies ‘moral misconduct’ that would disqualify employees as premarital sex, cohabitation, extramarital sex, homosexual or lesbian sexual activity, polygamy, transgender identity, any other violation of the unique roles of male and female. This language is disgusting.” And so we label as unmentionable 4,000 years of Jewish and Christian teaching.

Also disgusting to some scribes was the 46th annual March for Life in Washington on Jan. 18—and leading newspapers protected us from knowing how many Americans showed up. USA Today reported that “more than a thousand anti-abortion activists” marched. That’s like saying more than a thousand Allied soldiers landed at Normandy on D-Day: The actual D-Day number was 156,000. The March for Life typically draws 100,000-plus. Last year a study of digital images led to a crowd estimate of more than 200,000.