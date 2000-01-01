‘As Congressman King’s fellow citizens, let us hope and pray earnestly that this action will lead to greater reflection and ultimately change on his part.’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after the House Republican Steering Committee elected not to give U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, any committee assignments in the 116th Congress. The move came after King, in an interview with The New York Times, said, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization—how did that language become offensive?” King will be the only Republican without committee assignments.