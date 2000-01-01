 Skip to main content

Baird, Mast, and Crenshaw (from left to right) (Twitter)

‘5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American.’

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., an Army veteran who lost both of his legs in Afghanistan, in a tweet welcoming fellow wounded veterans and newly elected congressmen Jim Baird and Dan Crenshaw to Congress.

 

 

 

Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

‘The hospitals are empty, the patients are being turned away to die somewhere else.’

Prince Butau, treasurer of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, on the crippled medical system in Zimbabwe plagued by rampant shortages of basic medicines and equipment.

 

 

Carolyn Kaster/AP

‘If I knew then what I know now, I wouldn’t have run for Congress in the first place.’

Former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., on politics and being a congressman. Gowdy, after serving four terms in Congress, decided not to run for reelection in 2018. He vows not to return to Washington as a lobbyist: “If I enjoyed politics, I wouldn’t be leaving.”

 

 

Alex Wong/Getty Images

‘As Congressman King’s fellow citizens, let us hope and pray earnestly that this action will lead to greater reflection and ultimately change on his part.’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after the House Republican Steering Committee elected not to give U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, any committee assignments in the 116th Congress. The move came after King, in an interview with The New York Times, said, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization—how did that language become offensive?” King will be the only Republican without committee assignments.

 

‘We have to include sleep as one of the weapons we use to fight heart disease.’

Spanish medical researcher José M. Ordovás on results of a study finding that getting less than six hours of sleep per night is a risk factor for developing cardiovascular disease.