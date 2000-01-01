Quick Takes

Cramped quarters

Some people go over Niagara Falls in a barrel. Jean-Jacques Savin wants to float across the Atlantic Ocean in one. The 71-year-old French adventurer departed from the Canary Islands on Dec. 26 hoping trade winds and ocean currents push his plywood capsule 2,800 miles into the Caribbean. Savin raised $65,000 from crowdfunding for the three-month journey. Most of the money went to constructing his high-tech barrel, which measures roughly 10 feet by 7 feet. On board, Savin has a simple kitchen, a bunk, and a solar panel to charge communication devices. The adventurer told the BBC that he hopes the craft comes to rest on a French Caribbean island like Martinique or Guadeloupe. “That would be easier for the paperwork and for bringing the barrel back.”