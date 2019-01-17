Perilous journeys

In August 2016, Esther Anthony boarded a 16-seater bus from Benin City, the capital of Edo state, to begin a journey to Italy. She paid an initial deposit of $966 to her smuggler, who assured her of an easy passage into Europe, despite the rumors she had heard to the contrary.

The irregular migratory route took her through Nigeria’s northern Kano state to Niger, from which she crossed through the Sahara desert into Libya. She planned to continue on to Italy by crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

But despite covering more than 2,000 miles by land, she never made it across the Mediterranean. Instead, her smuggler handed her over to sex traffickers. “I spent one year in Libya with tears,” she says.

In 2018, over 116,000 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe through the Mediterranean. More than 2,000 others died along the way, the latest casualties of a seven-year migrant crisis fueled by war and economic instability.

More than 1 million migrants and refugees have arrived in Europe since 2014. Faced with a continued influx, some European nations have tightened their border controls, even refusing to give port to some rescue boats carrying migrants. In consequence, smugglers have opted for riskier routes, and many migrants like Anthony have found themselves stranded in war-torn Libya, where abuse and human trafficking thrive.

In Nigeria, most migrants decide to leave their homeland for economic reasons. In the most affected regions of the country, some organizations are working to provide support for returnees and to dissuade others from attempting the perilous journey.

Edo state is Nigeria’s migration hub, where traffickers and word of mouth keep the smuggling business alive.

Anthony, 25 at the time, was working as a saleswoman when her aunt made the travel arrangements. (Anthony later paid her smuggler a remaining balance of $1,790 through family contributions and her earnings from Libya.)