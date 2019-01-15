Oozing my religion

Confused? The college’s explanation of its policy changes might not help: “Stephens College has recommitted to its singular mission of educating women.”

But since school officials have changed their definition of women, the college will now “admit and enroll students who were not born female, but who identify and live as women.”

In some cases, if a student was born female, she might face a problem: “The College will stop admitting and enrolling students who were born female but who now identify as men or who are transitioning from female to male.”

If a student was born female, but is undecided on her sex, that’s OK: “The College will also continue to admit and enroll students who were born female but who identify as nonbinary, meaning students who experience their gender identity as falling outside the categories of man and woman.”

The school seemed to realize the mental gymnastics involved in understanding the changes, since it listed one of the FAQs as: “OK, for those of us who don’t really understand the terms or issues here, what does that actually mean?

The real answer to that question is that our culture continues to encourage deeply troubled people to reject reality, instead of patiently helping them to see who they are as men and women made in God’s image.

Senator’s stand

Speaking of protecting God’s image, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., called out Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, for wondering aloud: “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization—how did that language become offensive?”

Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate, responded: “Some in our party wonder why Republicans are constantly accused of racism—it is because of our silence when things like this are said.” Two days later, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pledged “action will be taken.” The next evening, House Republican leaders removed King from his posts on the Judiciary and Agricultural committees.