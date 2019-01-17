More equal than others

The NCAA has gone out of its way to prove itself LGBTQ-friendly in recent years.

Big-time college sports’ governing body clashed with the government of Indiana, where its headquarters are located, in 2014 over a law aimed at protecting religious business owners. The organization also pulled several championship events out of North Carolina two years later due to that state’s since-repealed “bathroom bill,” which required people to use restrooms associated with their biological sex.

The NCAA’s decision to allow a lesbian Division I athlete to accept money from a GoFundMe campaign without forfeiting her eligibility is the latest example of the organization’s kowtowing to the powerful LGBTQ lobby.

Emily Scheck runs cross country and track for Canisius College in western New York. She had just moved back to campus in August when her parents, having discovered her lesbian relationship with a teammate via social media, disowned her.

At the time, Scheck, 19, had a net worth of $20, and her partial athletic scholarship was nowhere near enough to cover her books, housing, and other expenses during the fall semester.

Scheck’s roommate started a fundraising campaign on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe.com. The campaign raised $25,000 in a matter of days—more than enough to cover Scheck’s needs for the fall semester and her tuition for the spring. By Thanksgiving, the campaign had raised more than $100,000.

The NCAA has concerns about agents and boosters providing money to athletes through crowdfunding websites. However, the NCAA lets student-athletes raise money via crowdfunding under certain circumstances: One is that, for individual athletes, the money raised must cover actual and necessary expenses related to an athletic event and practice immediately preceding it. A student-athlete may also participate in a crowdfunding campaign unrelated to sports so long as the campaign doesn’t mention athletics.