K-9s in Times Square

A New York moment:

A rainy New Year’s Eve in Times Square went without a hitch thanks to tight New York Police Department security. We likely will never know the full extent of the NYPD’s security operation for this celebration that brings tens of thousands of people to Times Square each year, but at a press conference the department’s leaders shared a peek at how they do their work.

The police closed Times Square at 4 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. As people began flooding into the holding “pens” to get a spot for the ball drop, police scanned everyone. They deployed bomb squads, K-9 dogs, 1,225 cameras (goodbye privacy!), and 235 blocker vehicles (like garbage trucks and city buses) to make a secure perimeter. The police department also had to monitor 94 other New Year’s events around the city.

Likely in response to the Las Vegas shooting, the NYPD decided this year to embed intelligence officers in hotels well in advance of the event. It had planned to use drones to monitor the crowd for the first time, but the rain kept them grounded. The police also had banned umbrellas, which meant a lot of soggy revelers in the pouring rain. After midnight, city sanitation workers moved into Times Square to clean up an estimated 56 tons of debris, including confetti. I’m thankful for these city workers keeping us safe and free of wet confetti clumps.

Worth your time:

Evidence is coming to light that students are increasingly traumatized by school shootings, even if one doesn’t happen at their school. Last year, according to a Washington Post analysis, 4 million students went through lockdowns—not drills, but threats that came in to their school.