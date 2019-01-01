K-9s in Times Square

“School shootings remain rare,” the Post writes. “What’s not rare are lockdowns.” Students, thinking they might be about to die, sent final texts to parents. Anecdotally, I know my sister has experienced this with students at the public school where she teaches.
This week I learned:
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York has allowed a priest to continue his work despite paying out two settlements on his behalf over accusations of child sex abuse. One of the alleged victims committed suicide in 2015. Now the church says it is reopening his case.
A court case you might not know about:
New York lawmakers outlawed nunchucks in 1974, according to The New York Times, because they worried that young people swept up in the craze over Bruce Lee and martial arts would “cause havoc.” A federal judge in Brooklyn last month struck down the ban on nunchucks as unconstitutional, and the backstory to the case is fascinating. The man who challenged the law had taken up nunchucks as a less-lethal self-defense weapon after his father was stabbed.
Culture I am consuming:
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite movies to come out this year, and I’m not normally a fan of superhero movies. Stunning visuals, great music, wonderful story. My other favorites of 2018: Roma, A Quiet Place, Free Solo, Won’t You Be My Neighbor, and Tea with the Dames. It was a good year for documentaries.
