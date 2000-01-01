Human Race

Awarded

A Florida jury awarded a hotel dishwasher $21.5 million after her employer fired her for refusing to work on Sundays. Marie Jean Pierre, 60, told the hotel when she was hired that she did not work Sundays for religious reasons. They scheduled her anyway. Pierre threatened to resign and for some years they accommodated her. Then, in 2015, a kitchen manager began giving her Sunday shifts again. For a few months, Pierre managed to swap shifts with other workers so she could make it to church. Then, on March 31, 2016, she was fired for “unexcused absences,” according to the media. Pierre sued the hotel company, Park Hotels & Resorts, for discrimination on the basis of religion and won. However, a spokesperson for the hotel company has indicated they intend to appeal the verdict.