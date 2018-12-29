Human Race

Circulated

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is experiencing the second-deadliest outbreak of Ebola in history, with the Ministry of Health reporting 368 deaths and at least 600 patients. The ministry also reported 29 people under observation, including an American medical provider who has returned to the United States. Ebola on average kills half of those infected, but the World Health Organization says the current outbreak has a fatality rate of around 60 percent. The province at the center of the outbreak is among the most populous in the nation with many armed groups at war. The UN public health agency says the more than 1 million refugees in the province could cause the Ebola outbreak to spread.