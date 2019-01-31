‘Enough’ already

Republic Records’ various-artists soundtrack to Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse does for state-of-the-art pop music what the film does for state-of-the-art pop cinema: prove that the hippest and coolest technological gimmickry can be put at the service of something other than low-balling tripe. Not one of its 13 cuts veers into profanity or celebrates greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, or sloth.

This accomplishment is especially impressive when one considers that the Who’s Who of contemporary hit-makers doing the rapping and the singing includes Post Malone (“Sunflower”), Nicki Minaj (“Familia”), Lil Wayne (“Scared of the Dark”), and Vince Staples (“Home”), each of whom has done more than his or her share to transform the streaming era’s lowest common denominator into a bottomless pit.

On Into the Spider-Verse, they extol heroism and laugh in the face of danger. They have the backs of their family, friends, and love interests and know that if “you sin and be on your high horse, we’re not so stable anymore.” In short—to quote the title of the DJ Khalil cut featuring Denzel Curry, YBN Cordae, SwaVay, and Trevor Rich—they “elevate.”

And the music keeps moving, from the busy and the dizzy to the ill and the chill. One can, in other words, tell the selections apart even though they’re all fracked from the same urban/hip-hop landscape. It turns out that there’s variety in them there hills.

There is, however, a problem, and it’s a big one: Every syllable, whether sung or rapped, is Auto-Tuned.

Yes, voice-altering technology is all the rage. And, yes, every era boasts a predominant sound.