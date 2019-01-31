By the numbers

68%

The percentage of plays Tony Romo correctly predicted as an NFL broadcaster this season. The figure is higher than Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s season completion percentage.

$238 million

The amount billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin paid for a new penthouse under construction in New York City, the most expensive house in U.S. history.

425

The number of votes cast, out of 425 possible, to induct Mariano Rivera into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The former New York Yankee pitcher is the first-ever baseball player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame unanimously.

10%

The growth in the U.S. immigration court backlog during the partial government shutdown, an increase of at least 80,000 cases.

24

The number of consecutive games in which Rockets guard James Harden had scored 30 points as of Jan. 29—a streak surpassed only by Wilt Chamberlain, who scored at least 30 points in 65 straight games in 1961 and 1962.

139 million

The number of subscribers worldwide to the movie-streaming giant Netflix.