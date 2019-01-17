By the numbers

Against the tide
Abortion still devastates the African-American community at an alarming and disproportionate rate, but black pro-life activists are fighting for lives
Abortion still devastates the African-American community at an alarming and disproportionate rate, but black pro-life activists are fighting for lives
A first-half-of-January report
House Democrats kick off Congress with rowdy insults and regrettable policy
Despite a history of concerns about population growth, Israel has some of the most permissive abortion laws in the world
Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /
Religion / Science / Politics / Lifestyle / Technology / Sports / Medicine
Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /
Movies / Children's Books / Books / Music / Q&A
Quick Takes / Quotables / Human Race / News
Dispatches News
The number of states that have legalized medical marijuana: Oklahoma, Missouri, and Utah joined the ranks in 2018. Ten states have also legalized recreational pot.
The top marginal individual income tax rate in California, the highest rate of any state.
The average charitable giving tax deduction taken on 2016 tax returns by Wyoming residents, higher than in any other state. The lowest state average, at $3,354: Rhode Island.
The potential liabilities that California gas and electric utility PG&E faces due to wildfires sparked by the company’s equipment. The utility announced Jan. 14 it would file for bankruptcy.
The number of abortion facilities in the United States at the end of 2018 (seven fewer than in 2017), according to a survey by Operation Rescue.