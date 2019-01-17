 Skip to main content

By the numbers

Post Date: January 17, 2019 - Issue Date: February 02, 2019

33

The number of states that have legalized medical marijuana: Oklahoma, Missouri, and Utah joined the ranks in 2018. Ten states have also legalized recreational pot.

13.3 percent

The top marginal individual income tax rate in California, the highest rate of any state.

$12,991

The average charitable giving tax deduction taken on 2016 tax returns by Wyoming residents, higher than in any other state. The lowest state average, at $3,354: Rhode Island.

$30 billion

The potential liabilities that California gas and electric utility PG&E faces due to wildfires sparked by the company’s equipment. The utility announced Jan. 14 it would file for bankruptcy.

697

The number of abortion facilities in the United States at the end of 2018 (seven fewer than in 2017), according to a survey by Operation Rescue.