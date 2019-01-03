Against the tide

Scare stories

Wheaton student leaders deem a talk by a black pro-life activist ‘offensive’ and ‘unsafe’

When pro-life advocate Ryan Bomberger opened his email on Nov. 20, he discovered a message accusing him of using “offensive rhetoric” about race and making “many students, faculty, and staff of color” feel “unsafe” during his visit to Wheaton College on Nov. 14.

Bomberger was stunned.

He remembered the atmosphere had grown emotionally charged after about 20 students stayed behind for an informal discussion with him after his 90-minute presentation called “Black Lives Matter In and Out of the Womb.”

But Bomberger didn’t know that a few days later an email would land in the inboxes of all 2,400 undergraduate students at Wheaton, accusing him of compromising the school’s mission to promote programming that “pursues unity, embraces ethnic diversity, and practices racial reconciliation.”

The student leaders writing the email didn’t offer examples of the comments they considered racially offensive. And they didn’t mention Bomberger is a biracial man who was adopted after he was conceived in rape.

Bomberger’s talk largely focused on the disproportionately high abortion rate among African-Americans, and decried leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement for declaring solidarity with pro-abortion groups—especially considering abortion’s particularly devastating effects on the black community.

His recorded presentation went forward without incident, but the unrecorded interaction with the students who stayed afterward grew tense as they asked broader questions about race and politics and challenged some of his answers.

In their email to the student body, the student leaders didn’t offer any details on Bomberger’s statements during or after the presentation, but they said the Wheaton community affirms "the worth of all human beings as unique image-bearers of God. We also look to recognize and challenge any situations that may hinder this mission.”

Bomberger wasn’t happy with the accusations. He told WORLD he was especially troubled by the accusation that he made people feel “unsafe,” particularly since he speaks out about the dangers of abortion for unborn children.

He wrote to the student leaders at the Student Activities email address (and copied school officials), saying he believed their campuswide message demonized him and didn’t offer support for their claims. He said he would be talking with an attorney and with school officials to decide whether to take action against what he called defamation.

Paul Chelsen, Wheaton’s vice president for student development, told WORLD that an email sent by elected student leaders to the student body is not an official message from the college. But he also confirmed the student leaders incorporated “advisor feedback” before sending the message from the email address of the Student Activities Office (SAO).

Advisers became involved the day after Bomberger’s visit, as SAO staffers invited student leaders to come and “process” the event. Five days later, the three student leaders sent the campuswide email.

Bomberger publicly questioned whether all three student leaders writing the email and the advisors attended his event. (It appears at least one of the student leaders did attend.) Chelsen didn’t answer that question directly, but he said student leaders could respond to students’ concerns, even if they don’t attend every event.

When it comes to responding to Bomberger’s complaints about the email and its lack of details on what the students found offensive, Chelsen said the school wouldn’t respond via the media because of “the serious legal implications for undergraduate students accused of defamation.”

Bomberger said when he mentioned the possibility of legal action, he meant possible action against the school, not the students. Either way, he said he didn’t have immediate legal plans, and he had hoped the situation could be resolved with an apology from the school.

That didn’t appear imminent. Chelsen said student leaders have the latitude to respond to student concerns, and “we affirm their right and responsibility as elected student leaders to do so.”

But both Chelsen and Bomberger said they were open to pursuing talks. The goal for the Christian parties should be a resolution without legal action.

Other students had different concerns. Members of the College Republicans, the student group that invited Bomberger to campus, said they didn’t object to Bomberger’s comments during or after the presentation, and they were surprised the students sent the campuswide email.

Alexis Kent, a Wheaton senior and a founding member of the Republican club, said she was “shocked” to receive the message. “I do not believe that anything that was said by Ryan Bomberger was cause for student government or school administration to get involved,” she wrote in an email. She said the episode made her concerned about freedom of expression at Wheaton.

“I do not wish to invalidate the feelings of a certain group of students that may feel marginalized or oppressed,” Kent continued. “Rather, I desire to see a campus in which thoughtful dialogue and conversation can occur without the claim that a student is being personally attacked because they are being disagreed with.”

Indeed, Wheaton has shown a willingness to host speakers some students might disagree with.

In 2017, Emory University philosophy professor George Yancy spoke at an event held in Wheaton’s Billy Graham Center. Yancy is well-known for his provocative language about issues surrounding race, and he told students from the outset his talk might be upsetting.

The speech was painful, no matter how one received it. Yancy contended all white people are racist because they live as the majority in a racist society. He used offensive language (including the F-word), and after he described the horrific lynching of a black woman in 1918, he told the audience, “That’s white America.”

Yancy also said that given the history of white supremacy in the United States, it’s black people who should be afraid of white people: “If you’re black, you should be scared as hell here at Wheaton College.”

Given Yancy’s provocative speech, why did Bomberger’s discussion of race—which included challenging the idea that all white people are racist—trigger a campuswide email?

Chelsen responded by saying, in Yancy’s case, faculty members invited him to campus, and were responsible for any follow-up. Since a student group invited Bomberger to the school, student leaders responded.

Bomberger said the response was disappointing, particularly from a Christian school: “It’s one thing to have a different opinion about something but to so clearly demonize me … and then to send it out to the entire school with no other perspectives provided … I was really thrown.”

It does offer a stark contrast to the school’s reception of Yancy. Before his controversial talk at Wheaton last year, Yancy told students: “This talk is candid. … So if the language is too much I apologize in advance. But then again: Why should I apologize for telling the truth?” — Jamie Dean

