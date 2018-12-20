Deciphering the Huawei dust-up

On Wednesday, Canadian media revealed that Chinese authorities had detained a third Canadian citizen after the Dec. 1 arrest of Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, in Vancouver at the request of the United States. Relations between the United States and China—as well as between Canada and China—have soured in recent weeks amid a trade war and questions of China’s growing influence around the world.

These past two weeks have also been chock-full of China news: Authorities detained 100 church leaders and members of Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu, raided Rongguili Church in Guangzhou, and continueto detain more than 1 million Uighurs in Xinjiang. Recent reportsrevealed that the Chinese government is forcing Uighur detainees to work in factories, and some of their products are exported to the United States.

On Tuesday, President Xi Jinping defended his policies in a speech to mark the 40th anniversary of China’s opening up, stressing the need to maintain party leadership “over all tasks.” And Google shut down its controversial Dragonfly project, which was working to develop a censored search engine for China, after complaints both internally and externally.

With so much going on in China news, it may be easy to feel overwhelmed, but this week let’s dive a bit deeper into the Huawei situation and why it’s such a big deal for U.S.-China relations.

What is Huawei?

Huawei is the world’s largest supplier of telecommunication network equipment and the second largest cell phone producer, behind Samsung Electronics. Based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Huawei was founded in 1987 by Meng’s father, Ren Zhengfei, a former engineer in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Huawei’s products and services are used in more than 170 countries, and it ranks 72nd on the Fortune Global 500 list.