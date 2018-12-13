2018 Deaths

Marty Allen

95, Feb. 12 | Comedian and half of the famed Allen & Rossi comedy team that appeared regularly on TV talk shows in the 1950s and ’60s.

Paul Allen

65, Oct. 15 | Co-founder of Microsoft (with Bill Gates) who later became a philanthropist and owner of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks. Forbes estimated his net worth at $20.3 billion at the time of his death.

Barbara Alston

74, Feb. 16 | Original member of the 1960s girl group the Crystals, singing backup on such hits as “Da Doo Ron Ron (When He Walked Me Home)” and “Then He Kissed Me” and lead vocals on “There’s No Other Like My Baby.”

Harry Anderson

65, April 16 | Known as Judge Harry Stone in the 1980s sitcom Night Court and for portraying Dave Barry in the 1990s sitcom Dave’s World. He was nominated for three Emmy Awards.

Kofi Annan

80, Aug. 18 |Seventh secretary-general of the United Nations, he won the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize for making human rights a high UN priority.

Aharon Appelfeld

85, Jan. 4 | Acclaimed Israeli novelist and Holocaust survivor whose stories were largely inspired by his childhood experiences during World War II.

Frank Avruch

89, March 20 |Portrayed Bozo the Clown on television between 1959 and 1970 and became a UNICEF ambassador and a member of the National Television Academy’s Gold Circle.

Marty Balin

76, Sept. 27 | Singer-guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Jefferson Airplane and a member of its successor group Jefferson Starship.

Roger Bannister

88, March 3 | While a medical student in 1954, he became the first person to break the four-minute barrier in the mile run, clocking in at 3:59.4 during a track meet on a windy May 6 day at Oxford University. “Those last few seconds seemed never ending,” the English runner later wrote.

Alan Bean

86, May 26 | Navy test pilot and astronaut who was one of only 12 men to walk on the moon. Bean later became an accomplished artist.

Ken Berry

85, Dec. 1 | Actor who starred in F Troop, Mayberry R.F.D., and Mama’s Family. He also appeared in comedy films Herbie Rides Again and The Cat from Outer Space and made frequent guest appearances on TV shows, including The Carol Burnett Show, The Golden Girls, Love Boat, and CHiPs.

Steven Bochco

74, April 1 | Award-winning producer of the hit TV shows Hill Street Blues, NYPD Blue, L.A. Law, and Doogie Howser, M.D., he became known for pushing for lower TV standards in regard to language and nudity with NYPD Blue. He began his TV career as a story editor for such shows as Columbo.