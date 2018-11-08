In the weeks before Democrats won control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 6, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., told a crowd of supporters how to approach Republican politicians they disagree with on immigration:

“If you see anybody in that [Trump] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. … And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

When asked to clarify, Waters doubled down, saying Americans would “absolutely harass” Trump officials until they relent. President Trump responded by branding Waters “an extraordinarily low IQ person” and calling her the “Face of the Democrat Party.”

Come January, Waters will also likely be the face—and the chairwoman—of the House Financial Services Committee, a powerful position that would allow her to probe Wall Street banks—and the finances of Trump and his associates.

Waters won’t be the only congresswoman launching probes. Democrats recapturing the House have promised to serve a bounteous buffet of congressional investigations into Trump and his administration.

The president won’t like what’s on the menu, but Democrats have their own tough meal to swallow: An expanded GOP majority in the Senate means Republicans will hang on to—and likely strengthen—their powers to shape judicial appointments far beyond a single administration.

Indeed, the country’s split verdict on Election Day likely means congressional investigations will ramp up and major legislation will grind down for at least the next two years. But it also means that Trump and conservatives in the Senate have an opportunity to continue shaping the judiciary for decades to come.