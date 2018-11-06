Running from Trump

Max Boot’s The Corrosion of Conservatism: How I Left the Right (Liveright, 2018) is the sad tale of a former Wall Street Journal op-ed page editor driven to despair by Donald Trump and his final acceptance by GOP leaders: Boot is now a man without a party. He accurately points out Trump’s character problems and attacks “Trump toadies.” But Boot leans over so far to discount the threat on the other side that he describes Hillary Clinton as “resolutely centrist” and applauds “the Clintons’ moderate views.”

One reason Boot can mischaracterize the losing candidate in 2016: “Abortion” and “homosexuality” are not in his index, although “homophobia” is. (Boot admits, “I am socially liberal. I am pro-LGBTQ rights and pro-choice.”) He does understand that the disappearance of 40 percent of U.S. factory jobs between 1980 and 2014, and the income stagnation among the bottom 50 percent, “helped to explain why so many people were so desperate for salvation that they were willing to turn to a reality TV host as their savior.”

Nevertheless, Trumphobia leads him to “ardently wish harm upon my former party because it has become an enabler of Trump’s assault on the rule of law. … My fondest hope is that the Republican Party is soundly defeated in elections to come.” Will that knock out what virtuous Republicans there are and give the despots among Democrats an opportunity to set up their gallows, as today’s Edmund Burkes fear? Boot’s response is too cute by far: “I echo the thirteenth-century French abbot who, when asked by Crusaders how to tell devout Catholics from apostates, reportedly advised them to kill them all and let God sort them out.”