Running from Trump

I heartily concur, though, with Boot’s desire to expand the number of refugees America allows in, and to follow Ronald Reagan in celebrating rather than demonizing immigrants. What we most need to fix is how we educate immigrants, and on that issue Silvia Hidalgo’s How to Be an American: A Field Guide to Citizenship (Abrams Image, 2018) is part of the problem. She partly prepares immigrants for their naturalization test, but also introduces them to Oppression Studies with homage for the anarchist Emma Goldman, the racist Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, the Dakota Access Pipeline movement, and the 2017 Women’s March.
When immigrants and their children go to college, they often get more Oppression Studies. Warren Treadgold’s The University We Need (Encounter, 2018) notes the dominance of campus leftism and doesn’t think the tiny conservative footholds at a few large universities make any significant difference. He has a jaundiced view of online education: “Certainly an online course from which students learn nothing can be cheaper than a regular course from which students learn nothing.”
Treadgold summarizes well the reason why nothing will change if the matter is left to three interest groups: “Most students are happy to take long and expensive vacations at college and to receive high grades and a degree at the end, while most professors are willing to give their students high grades after spending very little time on correcting papers or examinations, and most administrators are pleased to be well paid for presiding over contented students and hiring discontented adjunct professors at low pay.”