Evangelist in chains

Samuel Chao, head of Chinese Ministries International, accompanied Cao on several of these trips as his organization donated food and medicine for the Kachin refugees. Because border guards collected 100 to 200 yuan ($15 to $30) in bribes each way to cross the border, Cao and the other aid workers instead paid a boatman $1.50 to bring them across a 30-foot-wide river on a bamboo raft. A truck loaded with supplies would cross the bridge and go through customs while they crossed the river, and they’d reunite on the other side. Once inside the refugee camp, they passed out 2 tons of food, including much-needed rice, sugar, and salt to the refugees.

Later Cao traveled to the mountains where the Wa ethnic group lived in impoverished villages without schools. Cao offered to build and run schools in the villages so that the children could learn to read and improve their job prospects. All that he asked was that he could teach the students the Bible along with their Mandarin and English classes. The villagers agreed, and he began to raise funds from overseas and from Chinese house churches and to recruit graduates from his Bible schools to teach. By the time Cao was arrested in 2017, he had helped start 16 schools that served 2,000 students.

But his work often caught the attention of authorities, who have closed many of his Bible schools. He was tracked, followed, interrogated, and detained because of his involvement in training house church leaders and his foreign ties. Often state security officials invited him to “drink tea” in order to keep tabs on him: Cao was always transparent with them about his mission activities and complied when they asked him not to take certain trips.

That’s why it came as such a shock to Cao’s family and friends when they heard that authorities had arrested him. According to Fu, Chinese state security asked Cao to take this trip to visit the schools and then called to ask when he’d return to China. He told them he’d be back on Sunday, March 5. That day, as he and a co-worker crossed the river back into China, security agents awaited, arresting him for illegally crossing the border.

Border crossings of that kind are typically overlooked and done in broad daylight. At worst, someone could be fined 200 RMB ($29), but authorities arrested Cao and in a court trial a year later sentenced him to seven years in prison for “organizing illegal border crossings.” Cao’s lawyers are trying to appeal the charges, although without an independent judiciary in China, things look bleak.

“He was obviously trapped and singled out for punishment,” Fu said. “They want to send a chilling signal to other missionaries who are helping the Chinese church do foreign missions to stop.”

That signal became even clearer in September when the Beijing-backed United Wa State Party closed Cao’s schools and expelled its Chinese teachers. The party released a statement directing military officers and administrators to “find out what the missionaries are doing and what are their intentions,” according to Asia Times. It banned the construction of new churches, religious teaching in schools, and all foreign missionaries from Wa State. The UWSA has roots in the Communist Party of Burma and continues to have close trade ties with China, including a thriving illegal narcotics trade.

ACCORDING TO LAWYER LI GUISHENG, who visited Cao most recently in October, Cao is suffering from hemorrhoids, a herniated disc, and pain in his eyes and his teeth. He initially lost 60 pounds as the detention center only provided him with one meal a day until authorities allowed family and friends to send him money to purchase more food.

At first, Cao didn’t have a Bible in prison, so he devoted himself to prayer: Every day he’d pray for more than 100 people, the Chinese government, and a different country. He scoured the books in the prison library for Bible verses, finding many in books as varied as Uncle Tom’s Cabin to Nietzsche’s writings. By March 2018, Cao was able to obtain an English and a Chinese Bible, and every day he’d read, meditate, pray, and write short poems. “Every day, I meet with the Lord,” Cao told Li. “Every day I marvel at the greatness of God and feel His love … all thanks to the Bible.”

He went on to say that after years of ministry, he considered this time in prison his “Sabbath year.” When Li told Cao the schools were shut down and teachers sent away, Cao seemed calm. He expressed his sadness but added, “All this is God’s plan. We just follow God’s will, the results are in God’s hands.”

Han and his fellow college classmates, some of whom work in the government, petitioned for his release to little avail. “Everybody knows he’s a good person, they know that he would never do anything to harm the country,” Han said. “We’ve known him for many years. While everyone else tried to make money, he’s not the type to do that. He helped others, and people saw that.”

While house church leaders see Cao as a respected teacher, to Amos, he’s simply Dad: “I don’t think of my dad as someone who has traveled the world and brought tons of aid to people, I think of him as getting really sleepy after he eats and really distracted if the TV is on. He likes playing Chinese chess—all those personal attributes.”

Amos noted that before, when he read about religious persecution around the world, it seemed distant and unrelated to his life. But now that it’s hit close to home, he’s heartbroken. Depending on your circumstances, he said, “those people you read about could be your dad and it could be you.”