California apocalypse

Thornton too had to evacuate. After leading a second prayer vigil Thursday evening and returning home to Simi Valley, feeling drained, he had just settled on his couch to watch TV when his son called: “There’s a fire in the hill behind you.” Thornton frowned: “No, I heard the fire is way off.” His son replied, “Look outside.” Thornton stepped out, and his son was right: Golden flames glowed beyond the shadows of the trees, and plumes of magenta smoke danced up into the dark sky.

The fire department told him the fires could go whichever way, but that if they began heading toward him, he needed to leave—fast. The fires moved away from him that night, but the next morning, the winds shifted. By noon, Thornton got an evacuation notice. He and his family moved to his brother’s house across town.

MEANWHILE, 2,000 MILES AWAY in Chicago, Greg Zanis had just hopped into his old Nissan Titan and was gunning west on I-80 with a dozen white wooden crosses, a bucket of popcorn, and some canned chicken. On Thursday morning, Zanis, a 67-year-old retired carpenter, had awoken to phone calls from people asking if he was going to Thousand Oaks to erect his signature crosses. He had just returned from the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, where he had set up 11 white crosses with Stars of David near the Tree of Life Synagogue.

While Zanis was driving, 85-year-old Michael Garcia was sitting in his backyard in Malibu (just south of Thousand Oaks), breaking open a bottle of merlot. Behind him, embers from the Woolsey Fire rained onto the cracker-dry hills, igniting flames that roared and gamboled their way onto his property. As his pool house, avocado tree, and apricot tree burned to a black crisp, Garcia removed his dust mask from time to time to sip his wine. He lives alone in his 2,000-square-foot house and ignored the mandatory evacuation notices, even as blazing-hot fires swarmed the hills around his neighborhood and destroyed phone and power lines.

“Eh,” he said. He had already survived the Great Malibu Fire of 1993, which ignited under the same conditions—low humidity, high temperatures, strong winds. He lost his house plus four cars then, but his wife consoled him: “They’re only things. You and me are what’s important.” His wife is now dead, but he has a nice house full of things and three cars. So what if his pool house burns down? “It’s just things, you know?” Both Garcia and his house survived the Woolsey blaze: When I met him, he was trying to resuscitate his blackened avocado tree.

For others, it wasn’t just things. The Camp Fire, north of Sacramento, is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire of the past century, with at least 77 people confirmed dead and nearly 1,000 still missing as of Nov. 19. In Southern California, wildfires killed at least three people, burned more than 100,000 acres, and destroyed 1,500 structures. Los Angeles County closed major highways, and tens of thousands of people evacuated homes. The Thousand Oaks Teen Center turned from a mass shooting victim support center into an evacuation center within a span of hours. Thousands of firefighters worked overtime to save buildings and animals, while some residents tried to save their homes with garden hoses.

ON SUNDAY MORNING, I drove to Borderline Bar & Grill from Malibu, detouring around a closed highway and glancing up at wind-blown plumes of smoke and whirring helicopters.

At a gas station across from Borderline, I met Zanis. He had just arrived in California and had set up 12 white crosses at the corner of the street near Borderline. Each cross had a victim’s name scrawled on it in black marker, a picture of the victim, and a mosaic heart that read Psalm 34:18: “The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Zanis told me students at a private Christian school in Aurora, Ill., had made 100 of these hearts for this very purpose. By the end of the day, people were calling that intersection “the memorial,” and layer upon layer of fresh flowers and gifts soon stacked up before the crosses.

Ever since Zanis lost his father-in-law to a murder in 1996, he’s been extra-sensitive to such tragedies. He had found his father-in-law lying in a pool of blood at the bottom of the stairs after someone shot him in the head. The trauma sucked 50 pounds out of Zanis, but injected a new mission into his life: He now travels all over the country to the sites of mass shootings and sets up his homemade crosses.