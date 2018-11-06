A very good song

If there’s such a thing as the perfect pop song, Ervin Drake’s “It Was a Very Good Year” is it. The evocatively elliptical lyrics are so exactingly tailored that they’d hold up as poetry if it were possible to read them without simultaneously hearing their accompanying melody—which is also evocatively elliptical and exactingly tailored.

Frank Sinatra’s Gordon Jenkins–arranged recording from 1965 remains the definitive version, but singers still keep trying it on for size. The latest fittings can be found on Willie Nelson’s My Way (Legacy) and the deluxe edition of Rod Stewart’s Blood Red Roses (Republic/Decca), albums that extend their respective performers’ legacies in small but appreciable ways.

As its title suggests, My Way is a Sinatra tribute, one that Nelson sings his way through with his usual nonchalance as combos ranging from the subtly country small-jazz kind to the subtly country bigger-band kind swing nonchalantly around him. One reason that it seems to be over almost as soon as it has begun is that it’s only 35½ minutes long. Another is that time flies when Nelson is having fun.

But fun isn’t all that he’s having. Nelson is an old man, and that distinction gives an emphatic authority to his reading of lines such as “And if you should survive to 105 / Look at all you’ll derive out of being alive” (“Young at Heart”), “And now, the end is near / And so I face the final curtain” (the title cut), and “But now the days grow short / I’m in the autumn of the year.”