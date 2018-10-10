The upshot of pot

Fifth and final in a series on the legalization of marijuana

In Greek mythology, Antaeus is the son of Gaea (Mother Earth) and Poseidon, the sea god. People thought he was invincible, but that’s because he kept his feet on the ground: Hercules discerned that secret and beat him by lifting him up so his feet never touched earth.

After working with our Caleb Team to produce four stories about powerful interests pushing for marijuana legalization, and two columns on the rise and fall of alcohol prohibition, it’s time for what we could call Antaeus journalism: grounded, concrete examination of what legalization is likely to bring.

The abstract reasons for legalizing marijuana are powerful. Marijuana-related arrests remove thousands of entrepreneurial men from their communities and leave them languishing in prison rather than home with their families—but a lack of arrests builds disrespect for law. Life is hard, so what’s wrong with chilling out with some pot, rather than getting drunk and raising Cain? Since people are buying anyway, why not tax marijuana sales and gain some revenue for schools? Selling alcohol and cancer-related tobacco is legal, so why discriminate against pot?

Let’s take a ground-level look, starting with THC, the ingredient that produces pot euphoria. Three thousand or so years ago an ancient Indian poem in Sanskrit gave Cannabis a mildly favorable consumer review: It “releases us from anxiety.” Even 50 years ago most cannabis was apparently low in THC—but in recent decades scientific breeding, enhanced soils, and more light have jumped the typical THC content.

Here are some consumer reviews on Leafly.com of recommended brands in which THC makes up at least 20 percent of the dry weight of the product: “I can’t feel my face … or my arms, or my feet, or anything for that matter.” “I feel like I’m in gravy and it’s a real good time.” “Went to a bar and confused a mirror for a window.” Even in the Netherlands, known for its freewheeling drug policies, a government committee report proposed putting cannabis with more than 15 percent THC in the heroin and LSD category.

Dr. James Avery, in a paper to be published in the Christian Medical & Dental Associations’ journal later this year, knocks down four myths associated with marijuana: that it’s not addictive, that no one has ever overdosed on marijuana, that no one has ever died from marijuana, and that we can protect young people and limit marijuana use to adults.

Avery, like many others, points out that today’s marijuana is different from what many older folks once smoked: “Today’s marijuana is a potent, highly hallucinogenic drug, so recreational use is fraught with danger. Only a few credible studies have been done (and hardly any with THC above 15 percent), but they provoke concern about the new marijuana. The higher the THC concentration, the higher the likelihood of first episode psychosis and schizophrenia.”

Avery notes, “Heavy marijuana use can damage brain development in youth ages 13 to 18. … Multiple researchers have all come to the same conclusion: the younger the brain, the worse the effects in both the short-term and long-term.”

Rob Holmes, who has been writing many of our weekly Compassion roundups on the WORLD website, interviewed doctors who are front-row watchers of Colorado’s legalization experiment. Karen Randall, an emergency room doctor in Pueblo, Colo., with a certificate in Cannabis Science and Medicine, says THC-boosted marijuana “is causing persistent psychosis and there is no recovery.”