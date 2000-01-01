Quick Takes

Limber lizard

A gecko is to blame for a “bazillion” prank calls made on Oct. 3 that sent patrons of a veterinary hospital into a tizzy. Marine mammal veterinarian and hospital director Claire Simeone said she received 10 calls in quick succession from Ke Kai Ola, a hospital devoted to seals on Hawaii’s Big Island. Believing there was some emergency at her hospital, Simeone hurried back and found the phone lines busy with confused callers who had received phone calls from the hospital. While talking to the phone company, Simeone discovered a gecko perched on one of the hospital phones with its legs perfectly positioned on the touchscreen. According to Simeone, one of the animal’s legs was pressing the recent call history and another was positioned to place a call. Simeone said she caught the gecko and put it outside on a plant.