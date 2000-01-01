Quick Takes

A cry for help

If Becky Muhs of West Fargo, N.D., was going for realism with her first Halloween decoration this year, she succeeded. WDAY reports that over the Sept. 22-23 weekend she and her husband put up their first decoration for the Halloween season—a sign in a window that says, “Help Me,” with the words having the appearance of being written in blood. It wasn’t long before worried neighbors began texting the couple with concerns, and one neighbor, radio host Jay Thomas, called 911. Thomas pointed out that the sign by itself didn’t look like it was part of a Halloween theme: “To my defense, there were no other Halloween decorations out there.”