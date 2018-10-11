By the numbers

A House divided
Even as a contentious Supreme Court nomination deepens political rifts, Democrats seek to grab Republican House seats by playing to the center
A terrible quake caps an emotional week
A practical look at marijuana laws and effects
With Syria’s Idlib offensive on hold, a civil war may be ending or a new global conflict may be beginning
The estimated number of dead in South Sudan’s five-year civil war, whether from fighting, disease, hunger, or other causes, according to the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.
The unemployment rate in the United States in September, the lowest level in 49 years.
The weight of an extinct elephant bird, based on a new fossil analysis by Zoological Society of London researchers. That would make it the largest bird known to science.
The proportion of the world’s population now living in the middle class (earning between $11 and $110 per day), according to the World Data Lab.
The total bushels of Gala apples American farmers expect to harvest this year, surpassing Red Delicious apples in the United States for the first time in 50 years.