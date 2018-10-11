Alternatives to chaos

At a time when Stanley says the Old Testament alienates young people, hundreds of thousands (via podcast, YouTube, and in person) have listened to Toronto professor Jordan Peterson’s deep dives into the OT from a Jungian perspective: Peterson doesn’t accept Scripture as God-breathed, but he takes it seriously and encourages listeners to read it. Peterson’s best-selling 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos (Random House, 2018) incorporates some of his Biblical analysis: It’s not useful for mature Christians, but it could be a life-changer for those sunk into a narcissistic culture and needing to learn to “stand up straight with your shoulders back.”

Manuel Luz in Honest Worship (IVP, 2018) criticizes narcissistic worship and amusingly shows us how Facebook self-centeredness has taken over our culture: “Let’s assume that a generation ago you knew someone who regularly took pictures of herself at different places, had them developed at the local 24-hour photo, and then posted them on public bulletin boards around the neighborhood. What would you think of such a person?” Luz wants Christians to challenge ego instead of promoting it via smoke machines and lasers.