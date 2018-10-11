Alternatives to chaos

Travis Collins’ What Does It Mean to Be Welcoming? (IVP, 2018) can be useful to Christians on the brink of giving in to LGBT demands and to non-Christians trying to understand why Bible-believers are standing firm. Collins, maintaining a kind tone throughout, criticizes the redefinition of tolerance from respecting others to agreeing with them. He lays out the pro-LGBT position accurately and then knocks down claims that nonexploiting same-sex relationships are Biblically correct.
Collins adopts a position he calls “Welcoming but Not Affirming, and Mutually Transforming.” That means welcoming everyone to hear the gospel, refusing to affirm homosexuality, and recognizing that all of us need God’s transforming power. Collins falters when he says the “welcome” should include church membership for active homosexuals: Acceptance into membership is affirmation. Still, this book can be useful for those turned off by harder-edged approaches—and Collins shows how Paul warns not only practicing homosexuals but those who approve of it.