A time to mourn

On Oct. 7, as the official death toll from Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami rose toward 2,000, Christians in the devastated city of Palu flocked to Sunday sermons. Many of the 5,000 still missing may never be found because the quake caused loose soil in several villages to liquefy, sucking houses into deep mud and burying occupants.

About 1 in 10 residents of Palu profess faith in Christ. One worshipper, 49-year-old teacher Min Kapala, came to the Manunggal church in Palu “because my own church is no more. It’s leveled.” Pastor Lucky Malonda told his congregation that even the disaster was “not outside the power of almighty God.” Local officials sought the consent of religious groups and families of victims to turn neighborhoods wiped out by liquefaction into mass graves. The disaster has displaced more than 70,000 persons.

On Oct. 6, the day before those services, the U.S. Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh 50-48 and Texas footbrawlers beat Oklahoma 48-45. Both results came after multiple smash-mouth collisions, with losers in the traditional rivalries pledging comebacks next year. U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., vowed to go after Kavanaugh in three months if Democrats gain a majority in the election coming up on Nov. 6. Nadler, who became known 20 years ago as Bill Clinton’s bulldog defender against sexual malpractice charges, would chair the House Judiciary Committee.

On Oct. 5, a jury found white police officer Jason Van Dyke guilty in the murder of 17-year-old African-American Laquan McDonald—the first time in 50 years a trial of an on-duty Chicago cop had that result. That same day in London, Sotheby’s sold for $1.4 million Girl with Balloon, a spray paint on canvas by a street artist who goes by the name “Banksy.” Seconds after the sale was complete, a remote control order activated a mechanism within the frame that shredded the canvas. “Banksy” quickly declared on Instagram that “the urge to destroy is also a creative urge”: He attributed that statement to Pablo Picasso, but it first came from 19th-century Russian anarchist Mikhail Bakunin.

On Oct. 4, more than 2,400 U.S. law professors destroyed any reputation many law schools have for fair play. Their joint letter to the Senate claimed Kavanaugh has “a lack of judicial temperament” because he was “inflammatory” and “discourteous to senators” at his second Senate hearing a week earlier. That came despite the American Bar Association early in September giving Kavanaugh the highest rating possible for professional competence, integrity, and judicial temperament.