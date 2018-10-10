A House divided

Less than four months before November’s midterm elections, a Reuters poll reported voters ranked immigration, healthcare, and the economy as their top concerns heading into the fall campaign season.

By early October, another issue had skyrocketed to the top: Supreme Court nominees. The Pew Research Center reported 76 percent of registered voters said the issue of Supreme Court nominees was “very important” to them in choosing candidates this fall.

That’s highly unusual for a midterm election, according to Pew, and it’s a higher level of concern over the Supreme Court than voters expressed in June 2016 during the presidential campaign.

It’s been a highly unusual season.

The excruciating hearing with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford—the California professor who accused the judge of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school—unleashed a tide of rancor that seemed even more acrid than the already-bitter political environment.

Even as the Senate moved to confirm Kavanaugh in the wake of a supplemental FBI investigation that apparently showed no corroborating evidence for Ford’s accusations, the divisions deepened, and Democratic senators said the inquiry wasn’t comprehensive enough. As Chief Justice John Roberts swore in Kavanaugh on Oct. 6, protesters swarmed Capitol Hill and beat on the doors of the Supreme Court.

Though the breach grew, the divisions already existed. That was clear months before the accusations against Kavanaugh, when Democratic senators reacted to President Donald Trump’s nomination of the judge to the high court.

At a press conference in early July—two months before Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing—Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., used Biblical language to decry the nomination and to warn against how the judge would rule on “a woman’s right to control her body.”

Declaring America was facing “a moral moment,” Booker warned, “You are either complicit in evil … or you are fighting against it.” The senator invoked Psalm 23 to condemn approving a presumably pro-life and conservative appointment to the high court: “We are walking through the valley of the shadow of death.”