Town with a sound

The film’s themes span far beyond music, though. Muscle Shoals, in its reflections on its little corner of the civil rights era, offers a message of hope and a model of reconciliation for our own era.
Some of the most amusing moments in the film come from the wrong assumptions many made early on about Hall’s in-house rhythm section known as “the Swampers” that backed up the mostly black artists. Recalls one Swamper, “I remember when Paul Simon called Stax Records … and said, ‘I want the same black backup band I heard on “I’ll Take You There.”’ [Al Bell] said, ‘That can happen but these guys are mighty pale.’”
Similarly, Percy Sledge shares, “A lot of people couldn’t believe that my whole band was white guys that played behind me.”He credits Hall and the Swampers with giving him confidence as a young, inexperienced singer, adding,“I used to call them my family.” Legendary soul singer Wilson Pickett and bluesman Clarence Carter describe similar experiences during their time recording in Muscle Shoals.
In the decades that followed, the reputation of Rick Hall and the Swampers grew so international that everyone from Bob Dylan to Bob Seger was clamoring to work with them. They played formative roles in the careers of Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Allman Brothers Band, and the birth of Southern rock (though I hope I won’t offend any British rock fans when I say the quality of the singing takes a considerable drop once we move from Aretha, Wilson Pickett, and Percy Sledge to the Rolling Stones).