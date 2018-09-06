Town with a sound

With all the tributes being paid to Aretha Franklin and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ed King in the wake of their deaths, it’s a good time to take a look at Muscle Shoals, an excellent 2013 documentary that explores the small town that helped both the Queen of Soul and the Southern rocker find their sound.

Talking about Muscle Shoals, Ala., Bono says, “That sound made it through to Ireland and to Britain and we felt the blood in that. We felt the sort of pulse of it and we wanted some, you know.” And, of course, Franklin and King were just two of the many, many singers and bands who benefited from the influence of the local songwriters, producers, and session musicians whose style became synonymous with that region.

Though Franklin’s vocal talent was undeniable in her early years with Columbia Records, she’d been musically miscast and had failed after nine studio albums to achieve commercial success. It wasn’t until she worked with Muscle Shoals’ soon-to-be legendary producer Rick Hall in his soon-to-be famous run-down studio that Franklin finally broke through.

The recording session was short and contentious, but it resulted in Franklin’s first bona fide hit—“I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)”—and ultimately what is widely recognized as her most accomplished album that included songs “Respect” and “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man.” The rest is R&B history.