Surf’s still up

Under blue water, a grown-up Bethany Hamilton was motionless, suspended in the deep ocean. There was a shark behind her. Hamilton, a victim once before of a shark attack, didn’t flinch but stared ahead. The shark kept swimming. Soon she was back above the surface and grabbing her surfboard.

That scene is in a new documentary about the professional surfer, Unstoppable, that is scheduled for release this fall. Hamilton won her first surfing championship when she was 8 years old, and then again when she was 12. In 2003, when she was 13, a shark attacked her in the water, and she lost her left arm and a lot of blood. Four weeks after the attack, she was back in the water and doing what seemed impossible, learning to surf with one arm.

She has said over and over in years since that her Christian faith has given her the emotional and spiritual strength to do all of this.

The 2011 movie Soul Surfer told Hamilton’s teenage story, but until now there has never been a documentary on the life of the girl who grew up to be a top pro surfer, wife, and mother. Unstoppable is a combination of a surf film—long shots of Hamilton taking on big waves or pulling off aerial tricks—and a biography tracking Hamilton from teenage surf phenomenon to adult professional.

The documentary’s director, surf filmmaker Aaron Lieber, had never seen Soul Surfer until the final stages of making the documentary. He’s filmed the biggest names in surfing, like world champion Kelly Slater and wunderkind Noah Beschen. “They all have this work ethic that I really enjoy,” said Lieber. “Having to do everything with one arm, she has to work even harder. … My interest was her ability in the water.”

Lieber knew Hamilton could surf with the best. She’s had frustrations in pro competitions but won a pipeline showdown in 2014. He also knew she had star power, because he recalls in the course of filming that fans would mob them at airports. He remembered they went surfing in California one time, just for fun, and by the time they got back to the car a line had formed in the parking lot, with people wanting to meet her.

The documentary doesn’t dwell on the attack itself. Lieber remembered that he didn’t notice the injury when he met her: “She has her shoulders back, she’s got great posture, she’s very confident. I think her nonverbal language, the way she walks through life, you see her for … how she carries herself.”