On the streets where you live

Near my house, I’ve seen his drawings outside of apartment buildings announcing the arrival of a baby or someone’s birthday. Recently I saw a message he drew outside of one building, “Amanda, call your mother.” At a local playground, he wrote, “Thank you for visiting the playground. Please continue obeying your parents.”

Worth your time:

This article on an intense Wiffle ball league had me laughing hard (warning: there’s one curse word). My family is full of intense Wiffle pitchers, but no one like Daniel Whitener, who claims he can “hit the zone consistently with nine or ten pitches” that include a “super curve” and a “change-up drop.” The piece is a good farewell to summer, and to the waning baseball season.

This week I learned:

A self-described democratic socialist candidate for the New York Senate used to head up a pro-life group at Columbia University. News outlets here reported this discovery as if the candidate had a secret history of sympathizing with Kim Jong Un. The candidate, Julia Salazar, has profusely apologized for this “repressive” part of her past. She currently supports the state’s efforts to legalize abortion after 24 weeks.

A court case you might not know about:

The impeachment trials for all four of West Virginia’s Supreme Court justices begin Sept. 11. This situation is wild.

Culture I am consuming:

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, a high-school romantic comedy from Netflix, has provoked a fever on the internet, and for good reason. The soundtrack is good too.

