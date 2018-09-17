Florence’s ‘one-two punch’

In Wilmington, N.C., many roads were flooding on Sunday, cutting off primary access routes to the coastal city. In New Bern, Pastor Pennington was telling relief workers if they wanted to get ahead of the next round of potential flooding, “They needed to leave yesterday.”
Earlier on Sunday morning, Pennington greeted about 100 parishioners who had stayed in town through the storm that ravaged large swaths of North Carolina over the weekend. He opened his Bible to Mark 4 and read the account of the disciples panicking when their boat filled with water during a storm at sea. They cried out to Jesus—who was asleep on the boat—and asked Him: “Don’t you care that we are perishing?”
Pennington reminded churchgoers how Jesus responded: He calmed the waves and stopped the storm. The pastor told the small gathering that Jesus would help them too, whatever the days ahead hold.