Florence’s ‘one-two punch’

On Sunday morning in New Bern, N.C., residents in one of the towns hardest hit by the effects of Hurricane Florence surveyed the massive storm’s damage and contemplated the possibility of more flooding this week, as rivers in coastal regions continue to rise.

“It’s been a pretty catastrophic storm,” said Pastor Jim Pennington of Temple Baptist Church in New Bern. “And the thing is—it’s going to be a one-two punch.”

The first punch came with the storm dumping record-breaking amounts of rain in the eastern part of North Carolina over the weekend, swamping some coastal communities with severe flooding and leaving at least 31 people dead in the Carolinas and one dead in Virginia, according to a Monday count.

The second punch could come later this week, as rivers still rising from the massive rainfalls could spill over into towns already reeling from the initial effects of the storm. In New Bern, relief groups had already arrived, but some weren’t beginning full-scale recovery efforts until after they believe the flooding is over.