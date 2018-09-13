Echo churches

Evangelical churches have become political echo chambers—and many of their congregants prefer it that way. Surprisingly, younger evangelicals—those 35 to 49 years old—desire homogeneity more than their elders.

That’s according to Lifeway Research. The polling group asked evangelicals to assess the statement: “My political views match those of most people at my church.” Nearly 51 percent of respondents agreed, and the generational breakdown was stark. While 44 percent of those age 65 and older and 47 percent of those ages 50-64 agreed, fully 61 percent of 35- to 49-year-old evangelicals agreed.

While the data expose an escalating politicization of the church, they also underscore a darker trend. Lifeway asked evangelicals to agree or disagree with this statement: “I prefer to attend a church where people share my political views.” While 42 percent of respondents disagreed and 12 percent were unsure, 46 percent agreed, with 35- to 49-year-old churchgoers agreeing far more often (57 percent) than those ages 50-64 (37 percent) or 65 and older (33 percent).

The Bible tells us that Jesus has “torn down the dividing wall of hostility”: He reconciles through the cross people who would otherwise stand divided—but many evangelicals condone politically divided Christianity. If Lifeway’s findings are accurate, these evangelicals not only fail to see the gospel contradiction inherent to their ecclesiastical self-selection, but actually prefer it.