By the numbers

1,488

The number of migrant children the Department of Health and Human Services says it lost track of between April and June after placing them with sponsor families.

45%

The percentage of Americans who have a favorable view of the Republican Party, the party’s highest approval rating since 2011, according to a September Gallup poll.

30,000

The cap on the number of refugees the United States will allow into the country during the 2019 fiscal year, according to the Trump administration—a record low.

45%

The share of Americans 18 or older who are unmarried.

635 days

The time that elapsed before the Cleveland Browns broke a 19-game winless streak on Sept. 20. The NFL team’s last win came in December 2016.