By the numbers

Red and blue all over
Unexpected primary winners punctuate tight battles between Republicans and Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterm elections
Unexpected primary winners punctuate tight battles between Republicans and Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterm elections
After summer fiction comes fall friction: Many textbooks are boring, so hurrah for authors who have not forgotten the story in history
As officials in China reconsider family planning policy, pro-life advocates there work to save babies despite uncooperative doctors and cultural opposition
After a suicide, loved ones left behind deal with waves of shame and guilt, but life can become good again
Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /
Technology / Religion / Politics / Lifestyle / Science / Medicine / Sports
Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /
Music / Documentary / Q&A / Television / Children's Books / Books
News / Human Race / Quick Takes / Quotables
Dispatches News
The number of migrant children the Department of Health and Human Services says it lost track of between April and June after placing them with sponsor families.
The percentage of Americans who have a favorable view of the Republican Party, the party’s highest approval rating since 2011, according to a September Gallup poll.
The cap on the number of refugees the United States will allow into the country during the 2019 fiscal year, according to the Trump administration—a record low.
The share of Americans 18 or older who are unmarried.
The time that elapsed before the Cleveland Browns broke a 19-game winless streak on Sept. 20. The NFL team’s last win came in December 2016.