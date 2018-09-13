A smarter scanner

Magnetic resonance imaging, the gold standard of modern diagnostic imaging, provides doctors with greater detail than other imaging techniques, such as X-ray or CT scans. But MRI scans take a long time—anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour or more. All the while, the patient must lie still inside a claustrophobia-inducing metal tube.

That scenario could change. Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR) group and the New York University School of Medicine recently announced a collaborative research project that will use machine-learning techniques to make MRI scans up to 10 times faster.

“Using AI, we believe it may be possible to capture less data and therefore image faster, while still preserving or even enhancing the rich information content of MR images,” Dr. Daniel Sodickson, vice chair for research in radiology at NYU School of Medicine, told Forbes.

Facebook researchers will train their “fastMRI” model using an NYU-provided data set of 3 million images of the knee, brain, and liver. The challenge, according to a Facebook blog, is to get the artificial intelligence network to “recognize the underlying structure of the images in order to fill in views omitted from the accelerated scan” and to bridge those gaps without sacrificing accuracy. Missing a few key pixels could mean the difference between a clear scan and one showing an anomaly such as a torn ligament or a tumor.

If the project is successful, the researchers believe the benefits of faster MRIs would extend beyond a more comfortable patient experience.

“You also get increased accessibility in areas with MRI shortages and you can get improved image quality when you’re trying to image things that move fast, like the heart,” Sodickson told Forbes. “If we can get it fast enough to replace X-rays or CT [scans] then we can also reduce radiation exposure for the population while still getting the critical medical information.”