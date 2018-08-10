Tumult and tears

Southern exposure

Abortion activists in Argentina reacted violently to news that the country’s Senate voted to continue protections for unborn children in the Latin American nation.

In a dramatic scene on Thursday night, throngs of Argentines watched the debate unfold on large televisions stationed outside the Congress in Buenos Aires. When lawmakers voted 38-31 to reject a bill that would have legalized abortion up to 14 weeks into pregnancy, pro-lifers rejoiced, but abortion proponents revolted.

The Evening Standard reported that protesters clashed with police, set up flaming barricades, and threw firebombs and glass bottles.

Abortion is legal in the predominantly Catholic nation only in cases of rape or risk to a mother’s health. Perhaps it seems unsurprising that Argentine lawmakers rejected abortion in the birthplace of Pope Francis, but the country isn’t a socially conservative stronghold on other issues: The Senate legalized gay marriage eight years ago.

Meanwhile, Latin American tensions over abortion are set to continue: In Brazil, the Supreme Court has begun considering whether to allow abortion of unborn children up to 12 weeks into pregnancy.

Weeping Willow

Members of Willow Creek Community Church outside of Chicago, Ill., are grieving this week, as the congregation’s lead pastors and entire board of elders announced their resignations on Wednesday night.

The leaders told church members they had failed in their handling of multiple accusations of inappropriate conduct by longtime former pastor Bill Hybels, and they apologized to the women who had come forward to report sexual harassment.