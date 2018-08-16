Responding to ‘the unimaginable’

Aaron Baart, Dordt’s dean of chapel, worked with other pastors to organize a Service of Lament on Nov. 1. Two of his children had Van Dam as a teacher, so he shared the sense of betrayal: “Were my children abused? … How did we not see this coming? … How could someone have gotten away with this?” Pastors, parents, students, and teachers in Dordt College’s auditorium cried, sang, and acknowledged what had happened.

Scott TeStroete and other public school board members attended the service to convey the message that “the public school supports you 110 percent. … They’re all our kids. … I don’t care if you go to the public school, the Christian school—in the end you’re all our kids.”

One week later, Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle charged Van Dam with 146 state charges—103 felonies and 43 misdemeanors. The Head of School, Josh Bowar, said in a statement, “Though the number of charges do not necessarily reflect the number of students, we are grieved again as we hear the extent of the charges. We’ve wept, now it’s time to weep again. We’ve prayed, now we need to continue praying. We’ve brought our anger and fears to the Lord, and now we need to lay those feelings again at His feet.”

Bowar was just four months into the position when he faced every administrator’s nightmare. He had SCCS bring in mental health professionals to talk to students. Aaron Baart and his wife Nicole led a session at SCCS about emotions, spirituality, and sexuality: “I needed to affirm for them the right to be angry. They were deceived. Someone abused their position of power.” Another session dealt with abuse and re-educating students on consent. The school retaught sexual education, which Van Dam had previously taught.

Not everybody sought help. Baart sees that as the fallout of a conservative community that went from “zero to 60” in talking about sexual sin—and “everybody is still suffering from whiplash.” He warned hurt students that secrecy “would not heal them … and their 30-year-old self would thank them” if they sought help.

Baart knows some parents haven’t asked their kids hard questions, and some young adults have refused to talk—not wanting to tell their girlfriends, wives, or parents they were molested as children. One student told Baart about a group of high-school boys who made a pact that they would “beat the crap” out of anyone who came forward. One student asked, “Who wants to open Pandora’s box?”

Refusing to deal with the hurt “shortchanges everything Jesus rose to do,” Baart told students. “You have to deal with the hurt and the pain. … We were invited to share in the suffering and to share in the resurrection.” Baart warns other communities not to leave conversations until too late: “I wish we would have plowed the ground a little better—been a little more aware … of how deep and pervasive sexual sin and temptation is.”

On Nov. 27, Van Dam pleaded not guilty to the sexual abuse charges. The following week he posted a $150,000 bail bond and secured his release from the Sioux County Jail. That made people angry, Paul Dezeeuw said: “As far as I know he has not said that he has done anything wrong. As Christians, we’re supposed to love everybody. … But when something like this happens—you think he’s the biggest dirtbag around.”

A subdued Christmas season came and went. Not only had Van Dam claimed innocence, but he hired a private investigator, Terry Klooster of Finality Investigations, to work on his behalf. Aaron Baart said once people heard about that, they were too scared to say much.

Parents and staff were determined things should get back to normal when the second school term rolled around. One donor arranged for the SCCS kids to have a snow day in lieu of a regular school day. Kids loaded up in buses, took a road trip to Sioux City, and went sledding at a park.