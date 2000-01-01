 Skip to main content

(James Devaney/GC Images)

‘Liberals can’t bully me.’

Rap star Kanye West on being told that openly supporting President Trump would ruin his career.

 

 

(J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

(J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

‘I didn’t realize.’

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on President Trump’s past nickname for him: “Boy Scout.” Ryan only realized it was an insult after the president announced he would stop using it, following passage of the GOP tax reform bill last December.

 

 

(Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

(Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

‘It’s a war zone going on right now. Chicago is just crazy.’

Donovan Price, a pastor in Chicago, after 11 people were killed and 70 were wounded over a three-day span during early August in the city.

 

 

(Taos County Sheriff’s Office)

(Taos County Sheriff’s Office)

‘I’ve been a cop for 30 years. I’ve never seen anything like this.’

Taos County (N.M.) Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe on rescuing 11 malnourished children at a squalid desert compound. Police arrested two men—Siraj Wahhaj and Lucas Morton—and three women at the scene. Police described the men as “heavily armed and considered extremist of the Muslim belief.”

(Handout)

(Handout)

‘Maybe it’s time we got in one another’s business.’

Author Beth Moore in a series of tweets urging Christian leaders to be more accountable. The tweets came after reports of former Chicago megachurch pastor Bill Hybels’ alleged sexual misconduct over several decades. Lead Pastor Heather Larson and the entire elder board at Willow Creek Community Church have said they will resign. Elder Missy Rasmussen said the elders had been “reflexively protective” of Hybels.