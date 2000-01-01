Responding to ‘the unimaginable’
When a trusted individual sins in a way that can ruin dozens of young lives, Christian groups and communities need to respond quickly. Here’s one case study of ongoing recovery
Biblical truth-telling at college newspapers can sometimes conflict with the way administrators want to portray the school. Here’s a case study of how Liberty University handled the tension last spring
Many U.S. homeschoolers want to participate in public school sports, but some states have resisted them
A sex and financial abuse case in Nigeria raises questions of accountability for U.S. groups funding overseas ministries
Dispatches Quotables
Rap star Kanye West on being told that openly supporting President Trump would ruin his career.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on President Trump’s past nickname for him: “Boy Scout.” Ryan only realized it was an insult after the president announced he would stop using it, following passage of the GOP tax reform bill last December.
Donovan Price, a pastor in Chicago, after 11 people were killed and 70 were wounded over a three-day span during early August in the city.
Taos County (N.M.) Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe on rescuing 11 malnourished children at a squalid desert compound. Police arrested two men—Siraj Wahhaj and Lucas Morton—and three women at the scene. Police described the men as “heavily armed and considered extremist of the Muslim belief.”
Author Beth Moore in a series of tweets urging Christian leaders to be more accountable. The tweets came after reports of former Chicago megachurch pastor Bill Hybels’ alleged sexual misconduct over several decades. Lead Pastor Heather Larson and the entire elder board at Willow Creek Community Church have said they will resign. Elder Missy Rasmussen said the elders had been “reflexively protective” of Hybels.