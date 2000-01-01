‘Maybe it’s time we got in one another’s business.’

Author Beth Moore in a series of tweets urging Christian leaders to be more accountable. The tweets came after reports of former Chicago megachurch pastor Bill Hybels’ alleged sexual misconduct over several decades. Lead Pastor Heather Larson and the entire elder board at Willow Creek Community Church have said they will resign. Elder Missy Rasmussen said the elders had been “reflexively protective” of Hybels.