Quick Takes

Laboring together

Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz., is currently dealing with 16 pregnancies—and that’s only counting the nurses in the intensive care unit. The nurses say they didn’t plan to become pregnant at the same time, but that it happened that way. The hospital says it’s planning for a nursing shortage as the nurses are all due between September and February. The hospital cafeteria, meanwhile, has made changes, too, reportedly responding to a request from one of the pregnant nurses by making two additions to the salad bar: pickles and olives.