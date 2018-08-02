Pot in the bottle

Thinking Biblically about recreational marijuana

As the movement to legalize marijuana for recreational use gains momentum, we are asking evangelical theologians and pastors to discuss cannabis use not in relation to the law, but in relation to Christian faithfulness. Here are thoughts from Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary:

The sole purpose of using “recreational” marijuana is to achieve an altered state of consciousness. The Christian reflex should be to avoid any attempt to alter consciousness, and specifically any effort to achieve a form of intoxication. To put the matter bluntly, the last thing the Christian church needs is for more believers to be less alert and sober-minded.

We also know that the recreational use of cannabis is particularly dangerous for teenagers and young adults. The medical research is clear: Exposure to marijuana damages the brains of young people, particularly adolescents. It is hard to take seriously claims that children and teenagers will not be put at greater risk by legalizing marijuana.

Not long ago, a group of collegiate Christians and I discussed marijuana use. The students were very thoughtful, and their sincere trust in Christ was evident. Several admitted trying marijuana while on a trip to a state where it was legal. I asked if they felt that what they had done was wrong. One student said, “I think it was wrong, but I need a good argument for why it was wrong.”

I asked this: “If a student came up to you after you used marijuana, would you really be able to fulfill the mandate of 1 Peter 3:15, to be ready to give an answer for the hope that is in you?” Looking back to his experiment with marijuana, the student answered honestly, “I don’t think so. Not then, anyway.” Being sober-minded means more than being sober, but it certainly does not mean less.

The Bible is abundantly clear that drunkenness is a sin and a pathetic distortion of the image of God. We can make no credible claim that the use of marijuana is exempt from this Biblical admonition.