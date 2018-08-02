Pot in the bottle

Pot players: Pro-marijuana groups
National Cannabis Industry Association National trade association with 1,530+ members and the goal of legalizing cannabis throughout the United States and reforming “unfair” banking and tax laws.
Marijuana Policy Project Nonprofit with 40,000-plus members that focuses on legalizing marijuana, establishing shorter sentences for people convicted of marijuana crimes, and financially supporting pro-pot political candidates.
National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws Nonprofit that receives tax-deductible contributions and boasts 150-plus chapters. Founded in 1970 with help from Playboy’s Hugh Hefner, NORML maintains a committee of criminal defense lawyers and led efforts to decriminalize minor marijuana offenses in 11 states.
New Federalism Fund Lobbyist group that wants the federal government to adopt a laissez faire approach to marijuana, promote state-based regulation, remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, and get rid of tax rules that block cannabis businesses from using the tax deductions other businesses get.
American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp ATACH promotes businesses in the legal marijuana and hemp trade, with the goal of moving the cannabis industry into mainstream culture. In 2016, Campaigns & Elections magazine named ATACH the “Corporate Grassroots Organization of the Year.”
Drug Policy Alliance Nonprofit that receives tax-deductible contributions to support its attempts to end the War on Drugs, combat drug overdoses, and encourage more conversations between kids, parents, and teachers. The alliance, which supports marijuana legalization, has received money from the ACLU and billionaire George Soros, and last year reported $40,412,322 in total assets.
Americans for Safe Access ASA advocates legal access to medical cannabis and claims 100,000-plus members in all 50 states. It sued the federal government to remove cannabis from a Schedule I classification under the Controlled Substances Act, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said no, since there are not “adequate and well-controlled studies.”
Law Enforcement Action Partnership LEAP wants to improve police-community relations, find alternatives to incarceration, make adult drug use a “public health problem and not a law enforcement matter,” and release nonviolent drug offenders and expunge their records.
Weedmaps Website and app that reviews marijuana dispensaries and uses location tracking to find a user’s nearest dispensaries. Weedmaps has been criticized for hosting fraudulent reviews, advertising illegal dispensaries, and placing billboard ads too close to schools. In 2011 it bought the domain name Marijuana.com for $4.2 million. —Harvest Prude