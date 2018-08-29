No place sacred

Working through the night to secure the students’ release, the church leaders—Archbishop of Nicaragua Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag and Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes—by morning arrived at Divine Mercy to negotiate an end to the siege. (The U.S. State Department with the Catholic clergy negotiated a middle-of-the-night release for Partlow and several wounded students.) But two students had been killed in the overnight shooting and about 16 injured.

“This is a moment when the Church gives witness and really shines forth the face of Christ in us,” Zamora told Catholic News Agency after the siege ended. “If the cross is not in our life, if we are not willing to suffer for love, then our religion just stays as something that is exterior. Just trying to do what is ritually appropriate. Our faith starts when we have that deep conviction in Jesus and His message.”

But the end of the siege—which had received national and international attention—did not end the crisis. One month later Zamora told me by email, “The situation in Nicaragua has gotten more complicated. There is currently a persecution going on in the whole country.”

In the days following the students’ release, Zamora would learn that several of them had disappeared. He and other clergy went jail to jail and found and secured the release of some students, but many remained unaccounted for, he said.

PRESIDENT ORTEGA after the siege abruptly changed tactics. Church leaders he treated as mediators he now called “terrorists,” accusing them of an alliance with opponents wanting to overthrow the government. In a July 19 speech on the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista victory over the Anastasio Somoza regime, Ortega told thousands of supporters that churches had been used “as bases to attack and assassinate,” and said, “The opposition is in league with Satan, and the bishops should exorcise them.”

A new anti-terrorism law enacted at the end of July expanded the government’s ability to arrest and sentence to up to 20 years in prison anyone participating in a “situation of armed conflict” or destroying private or public property. Opponents warned it could be used to criminalize protesters, but also to target members of churches and nongovernmental organizations providing humanitarian aid. In what Ortega called a “clean sweep,” paramilitaries used machinery and heavy artillery to remove barricades and round up protesters in what witnesses say was a brutal campaign that left hundreds dead.

Anyone carrying out charity work in the midst of the crisis suddenly has become suspect. Authorities have targeted health workers suspected of treating protesters—dismissing at least 135 doctors and nurses who work at public hospitals across Nicaragua, according to Human Rights Watch.

Churches and affiliated organizations also have been vulnerable to government sweeps, targeting teachers and other caregivers who work in areas where police and paramilitary units have destroyed barricades and rounded up protesters.

“It’s really very difficult because the government has made us enemies when we are not, and they know we are not,” said Zamora. Police have continued to threaten priests with arrest and kidnapping, Zamora said, and have entered places of worship and in some cases destroyed church property.