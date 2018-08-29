No place sacred

In broad daylight on Aug. 20 a group of paramilitaries kidnapped Carlos Cárdenas, legal adviser of the Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua. Cárdenas was at his home on the outskirts of Managua with his wife and 10-year-old daughter. The hooded assailants threatened to kill his daughter unless Cárdenas left with them. The Episcopal Conference had joined Catholic clergy as one of the principal mediators between the Ortega government and protest leaders.
NICARAGUA’S POPULATION is approximately 58 percent Catholic and about one-third evangelical, according to Operation World. The crisis extends beyond Managua and Catholic leaders, with other churches and affiliated organizations affected also.
At the evangelical Nicaragua Christian Academy (NCA) in Matagalpa, 80 miles north of Managua, classes began this summer with 15 percent of the student body missing. Some had left the country with their families, or parents were afraid to send them to school. One teacher had to leave Nicaragua after falling under suspicion for praying at protest sites.
Parents and other relatives have been caught in the Ortega dragnet, too. A school parent was arrested at a march in Matagalpa on Aug. 18 that one resident described as “completely peaceful.” The resident, who spoke to me on condition that he not be named due to security concerns, said within blocks of the downtown protest starting, a paramilitary shot to death a protester.
“Our gate is locked and we are on high alert, not letting anyone on campus,” said Greg Kynast, an American who serves as director of NCA, which runs a program for students from pre-kindergarten through high school. The school year in Nicaragua typically runs from February to November, and Kynast said school days since April have been “really tense.”
At the height of protests—with fuel shortages and routes to the school blocked by barricades—many classes were moved online or to a satellite campus that students reached by crossing a narrow pedestrian swing bridge over a river to avoid clashes. Despite extra security, explosions from mortars nearby and gunfire isn’t uncommon. “We’re not unused to seeing guns on the street, but these are assault weapons,” Kynast said.
Like NCA, other Christian-based organizations I contacted said they plan to soldier on, though they are taking new precautions to avoid danger and many want to avoid appearances of opposing the government.
With a crackdown on dissent appearing to be the country’s new normal, protesters now decry the Ortega regime’s moves to deny Nicaraguans the safety of churches. But Ortega’s Sandinistas have cracked down on religious groups before. In the 1980s, when the Soviet Union backed the revolution, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) sent communist spies into churches to search out opponents. Missionaries and foreign-based church organizations were largely banned from the country. That changed under Violeta Chamorro, who defeated Ortega in 1990 elections and succeeded in bringing an end to the Contra War.
Ortega lost two more presidential elections before winning in 2006. While outwardly discarding Marxist ideology to become the dominant party, the FSLN under Ortega has gradually realigned itself with Russia, along with China and Iran. Not surprisingly, it also has moved the country toward a more authoritarian regime.
“If Ortega-Murillo regime in #Nicaragua gets a big loan from #Russia to bail them out of crisis they created, it will confirm what I have been arguing for some time,” tweeted Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Aug. 20. “Ortega is [Vladimir Putin’s] closest supporter in Latin America & therefore a national security risk to U.S. we must address.”
At a meeting of the Organization of American States on Aug. 22, U.S. Ambassador Carlos Trujillo said the United States was prepared to explore “all possible sanctions” against the Ortega government and called for the reinstatement of the national dialogue. He left unclear whether the United States would press for Catholic and Episcopal leaders to be reinstated as part of that dialogue.
Zamora has remained in Managua but said few parishioners are coming to his church, and he is not sleeping at the Church of Divine Mercy rectory: “It’s too dangerous.”