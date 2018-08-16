July 21 Who would not flee with his family to the United States if facing a life of fear and threats? I would. Consider the multitude of Scripture verses that address our responsibilities to the immigrant. We must not be seduced into the populist anti-immigration mindset. —Pete Johnson on wng.org

July 21 While Sharla Megilligan’s story is well-written and certainly pulls at the heartstrings, by featuring only a small portion of those coming into our country she fosters a bit of misplaced compassion. Our porous borders are a serious threat to national security and the livelihoods of legal citizens. —Rhonda Stark on wng.org

This article demonstrates WORLD’s ongoing softness regarding the rule of law. “Immigrants” are people who come to America through the legal process, and “illegal aliens” sneak into the country. —Jeff Singletary on wng.org

July 21 Most people would agree with Marvin Olasky that “the world needs a place that will accept refugees running for their lives and eager to work.” But he should have added “and become legal citizens with all of the benefits and obligations of citizenship.” Yes, come. Work hard. But please, do it legally. —Shari Hulcy / Troy, Mich.

It seems like forever since I first heard about our country turning away asylum-seekers, and forever since I started saying, “Accept them or return the Statue of Liberty!” —Anita Wolfenberger / Sparks, Nev.

Sensible immigration policy prioritizes the importance of individual character and removes artificial barriers. Fear and prejudice produce the worst policies, but, alas, fear and prejudice permeate most of the contemporary discussions I have observed. —Brendan Bossard on wng.org

July 21 David French says federalism is the cure for our toxic polarization, but federalism was all but destroyed by the 17th Amendment in 1913. Since then senators have been elected by popular vote instead of by state legislatures. As a result, the states have no representation in the Senate and cannot check the power of the federal government. —Nancy Rice / Culpeper, Va.

Here in Indianapolis, during the Religious Freedom Restoration Act controversy, local liberals were howling mad that they could not outvote the rest of the state the way Chicago dominates Illinois. But the biggest hurdle to decentralization might be getting the bigwigs in both parties to give up the power that would take from them. —Phil Hawkins on wng.org

French responded brilliantly to your questions, but then he stated that Church of Christ theology would have a soul bound for hell if he died on the way to the baptistery. I have been ministering in that particular fellowship for 50 years and have never taught that or heard anyone say such a thing. Otherwise, the interview was outstanding. —Steven Clark Goad / Blythe, Calif.

July 21 I loved Megan Basham’s story on the American Library Association’s decision to remove Laura Ingalls Wilder’s name from its children’s literature award. Our family loved living in the Little Town on the Prairie (De Smet, S.D.), and especially the summer pageant celebrating her stories. Pa was not racist but had healthy respect for Native Americans as the first inhabitants on the prairie. —Helene Wedel / Yale, S.D.

50 Shades of Grey is fine, but Little House on the Prairie is offensive—that’s where we are in this sin-sick world. —Donald Cramer on Facebook

July 21 Calling the “despair that leads to suicide” a sin is not true and increases the overwhelming guilt someone suffering from severe clinical depression already feels. Changes in brain chemistry lead to extreme emotions. Christians cannot minister effectively to those suffering intensely if we blame the victim. —Lydian Davis / Tempe, Ariz.

From the ALA’s condemnation of Wilder’s books to the bloody Congo documentary and the emptiness of Yellowstone, it all feels heavy and so hard. But then I read Janie Cheaney’s exhortation that making “problems bigger than ourselves is a form of idolatry.” I love that I find both lostness and hope in your pages. —Elizabeth Edgren / West Richland, Wash.

July 21 Good analysis. I have wondered why in his congressional testimony Christopher Wray looked like he was trying to cover up when he should be cleaning up. His inaction only feeds the suspicion that there is corruption at the highest levels of government. —Tom Burley / Alto, Mich.

July 21 Virtual windows on airplanes may be inevitable because of the engineering and safety advantages, but I still think it’s sad. It will be one more step away from reality and will take away some of the most amazing views non-astronauts will ever see. —Aren Heinze on wng.org

July 21 Sen. Susan Collins’ excuse for not overturning Roe v. Wade is that it is settled law. If she looked at it from the perspective of the preborn baby, she might see that murder was settled law long before Roe v. Wade. —Bob Cremer on wng.org

July 21 A hearty thank-you for the article about Nebraska’s Sen. Ben Sasse. It captured the vibrant core of this man. We need leaders who live each day before the presence of God! We pray for him and his family. —J. Paul Landrey / Elkhorn, Neb.

I appreciate the coverage of politicians with a worldview similar to mine. But reading “corn” and “Nebraska” reminded me of “ethanol,” and, sure enough, Sasse supports ethanol subsidies. That’s unfortunate. The ethanol mandate has no scientific justification; it just enriches the folks in the supply chain and costs consumers millions of dollars. —Scott Layman / Leola, Pa.

Correction

Mike Rizzo is the general manager of the Washington Nationals (“Lift every voice and sing,” Aug. 4, p. 41).

July 21 I agree regarding the need to help strangers and the poor, but we must not be naïve about human depravity. How many Muslims, taking seriously the Quran’s teaching to kill the infidel, have entered America with plans to wreak mayhem? —Wayne Herring / Franklin, Tenn.

July 21 We were blindsided by our daughter’s attempted suicide in 2007 and faced the trauma and recovery alone. Suicide is on the rise, and churches are slow to respond with compassion, or just silent and ineffective. —Elizabeth Stone / Beckley, W.V.

July 21 There is a lot of interest in farm robots because of the rising cost of labor, but the robots will need a lot of work before they are acceptable on crops. They are still in trial stage, and the window of conditions in which they work consistently is very small. —Myrle Marlatt on wng.org

June 30 This column is excellent countercultural thinking. What I take from that video about privilege is that whether we are black, white, or green, God puts obstacles in our lives to build character. We shouldn’t play victim but strive to live a faithful, godly life, and like Joseph and Daniel turn obstacles into opportunities for God to use us. —David H. Fuhrwerk / Hixson, Tenn.