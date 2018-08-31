Last wishes

Indeed, when the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America contacted Thomas earlier this year, the teenager requested a phone call with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to ask the Republican governor to pursue legislation to outlaw abortion in the state of Texas. (Thomas was a pro-life advocate, and his father, Rusty Thomas, is head of the pro-life group Operation Save America.)
Gov. Abbott heard about the teen’s request and reached Thomas by phone in the hospital on June 17. He told the young man the GOP would be pursuing such a law in the next legislative session: “And so, your wish is granted.”
On social media, some responded viciously to Thomas’ wish, with one person writing: “Cancer is giving your mom a late term abortion.” “Good riddance,” read another post. Thomas didn’t retaliate. After he returned to his home for his last weeks of life, his mother said the teenager opened his Instagram account for prayer requests.
According to The Daily Signal, his mother, Kendra Thomas, said that Jeremiah said he pitied people with that much darkness in their hearts, and that he prayed for God to have mercy on them. “Jeremiah can forgive others,” she said, “because he’s been forgiven.”