Equal opportunity players

On Friday nights during football season in Richfield, Minn., half a dozen 16-year-old boys sporting grass-stained uniforms, still sweaty from practice, filled every chair around the Childs family dining table. They wolfed down whatever food Kristin Childs set on the table: In 40 minutes, they had to be back at school to watch the varsity football game. In those brief 40 minutes, Kristin and her husband Patrick saw an opportunity to show hospitality and Christian love to their son Eastman’s teammates.

“With football in particular, there were a lot of kids who came from broken homes,” Kristin says. “We live just a couple of blocks from the high school, and before I knew it, my son would bring home up to five different boys at once for dinner or homemade cookies.”

The boys admired the family’s home, lifestyle, and sense of togetherness. Patrick and Kristin were actively involved with their four kids, reading stories from wall-to-wall bookshelves, and preparing homemade meals together. They also homeschooled: Even though Eastman played football and baseball at the local public high school, Kristin educated him at home until he graduated in 2014. Youngest daughter Isabelle, now a homeschooled junior, plays softball at the school. Their school district supplies most gear and all athletic uniforms, even laundering them at no cost to players. Apart from the athletic fun, playing on the teams gives the Childs family a natural way to reach out to non-Christians.

But not every homeschooling family in the United States enjoys the same opportunity as the Childses. Minnesota is one of 34 states that allow homeschoolers access to extracurricular public school activities such as athletics. (Some of those states leave it up to the school district.) The other 16 states bar homeschoolers from public school sports.

Government data show that in 2016 about 1.7 million U.S. students—3 percent of all K-12 students—were homeschooled. One-third of parents surveyed said they educated their children at home out of “concern about the school environment, such as safety, drugs, or negative peer pressure”—but many parents still want their children to play public school sports, where they can learn team skills, build friendships, and interact positively with peers.

Some state lawmakers have introduced “Tim Tebow bills,” named after the Heisman Trophy winner who grew up homeschooled in Florida. Because a 1996 Florida law allowed homeschool students to participate in public school extracurricular activities, Tebow was able to earn a spot on his local high school’s football team, where he became a standout.

Tebow bill proponents cite constitutional rights of due process, equal protection, and religious liberty. They note that homeschool families pay their share of property taxes, which support the public school system. Why should those parents, who may homeschool because of their religious beliefs, have to transfer their kids to the local public school just to get a spot on the team? (Courts have been largely unsympathetic to these arguments.)

Those opposed to allowing homeschoolers on public school sports teams argue those kids would crowd out public schoolers who must maintain more explicit eligibility requirements. The Virginia High School League actively opposed a Tebow bill in that state, with Executive Director Ken Tilley writing in a New York Times op-ed that “participation in school activities is not a right, it’s a privilege.” Tilley went on to write that homeschool students should instead participate in “recreational teams and … the growing number of home-school athletic programs that are cropping up across the country.”

IN TEXAS, A GENERALLY HOMESCHOOL-FRIENDLY STATE, statewide rules effectively bar homeschoolers from public school sports.

Richardson, Texas, resident Erin Orton lives in a high-performing school district but educates her children at home. Her sporty 11-year-old son, Hudson, stands out on his club soccer team: During games, he runs the field with laser focus, tongue sticking out, and later remembers each play. Orton wonders how she’ll answer him if he ever asks to join a public junior-high or high-school sports team.

“We don’t let athletics guide our decisions, and yet I want him to have the opportunity to live up to his fullest potential,” said Orton.

Jamey Harrison of the University Interscholastic League (UIL)—Texas’ governing body for public school extracurricular activities—gives a standard reason for saying no to homeschoolers: “To represent your school, you should be a student of that school.”

Harrison argues it’s a fairness issue: Public school students must take numerous standardized tests, “and they have five, six, seven teachers, these students get home from a game at 11 o’clock at night, they’ve still got to be at school on time in the morning. … A homeschool student is not subject to those things.”