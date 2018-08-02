Carpool future

What’s the future of personal transportation? The car industry is betting heavily that it involves driverless vehicles and ride-sharing. Major carmakers are pouring billions of dollars into autonomous vehicle research and development ($60 billion this year, reports Investor’s Business Daily), with General Motors planning to roll out its autonomous vehicles next year and Ford by 2021.

Yet, Americans still aren’t that interested in driverless cars. A recent survey by online insurer Esurance found that 83 percent had little or no interest in relinquishing driving to a computer. In a 2017 MIT study, nearly half of 3,000 people surveyed said they would never buy a fully autonomous car.

But carmakers don’t envision selling driverless cars primarily to individuals. They’re deploying fleets of driverless vehicles in the hope that consumers will gradually accept the concept of driverless taxis as a way of saving time and money. An Esurance study found that trading car ownership for ride-sharing could save a household up to $4,100 a year.

Driverless ride-sharing could save time as well. Analysis has shown that drivers spend 17 hours every year just looking for a parking space. Driverless ride-sharing could radically reduce the need for urban parking. Cities anticipating a shift to driverless technology, such as San Francisco and Chandler, Ariz. (a Phoenix suburb), are already converting parking spaces into parks, according to MIT Technology Review.

Despite the anticipated benefits, robo-taxi services will have to overcome consumer safety concerns. A recent report by AlixPartners Global Automotive Outlook found that large majorities of consumers had concerns about hardware and software malfunctions and vulnerability of autonomous vehicles to hacking.