‘They’re like birds’

Southwest Winner: Colorado Burma Roundtable Network

When Li Ling first arrived at the Denver International Airport with her husband and two young children, she felt relief. It’s a common emotion refugees from Burma like her share when they land in America: Finally, they’re far, far away from the military dictatorship of Burma (also known as Myanmar) that terrorizes ethnic minorities through forced labor, torture, and arbitrary imprisonment. Like many of her fellow refugees, Li Ling didn’t know what awaited her in this new country, but she felt safe for the first time in years.

That was 2015. Today, Li Ling is a fresh widow at age 27: Her husband died three months ago when a piece of giant machinery at his workplace crushed his head. The moment Li Ling heard the news, fear and worry seized her: She has three children under the age of 5, so she cannot work. Not that she has many employment prospects, anyway—she doesn’t speak any English and has minimal education and no marketable skills. How would her family survive in this foreign country? How will she pay the monthly $800 rent for her one-bedroom apartment when she has no foreseeable income?

Li Ling is one of thousands of refugees from Burma whom the Colorado Burma Roundtable Network (CBRTN), a Denver-based refugee support group, seeks to help by providing relief, training in life skills, and Christian discipleship. It’s the only group in the area that has focused primarily on refugees from Burma since its founding in 2007, when the number of Burmese refugees entering Colorado spiked from 19 in the previous year to more than 300.

At the time, resettlement agencies were scrambling to deal with the flood of Burmese refugees showing up at the airport wearing little more than flip-flops and longyis (a long, traditional skirtlike garment)—appropriate for Southeast Asia’s tropical climate but not for the Rocky Mountains’ unpredictable hails. These newcomers didn’t speak English and didn’t even know how to flush a toilet or use an ATM. Many grew up in bamboo huts without modern amenities such as electricity and American supermarkets with their dozens of cereal options—yet they had to find a job within the few months before their cash assistance expired. Meanwhile, caseworkers were understaffed and overworked, with no time to give individual attention to these refugees.

That’s where CBRTN stepped in to fill the gaps. CBRTN began with a mission trip to the Thailand-Burma border, where thousands of Karen (an ethnic minority in Burma) refugees live in destitute camps. CBRTN President Jack Johnson, a retired teacher and Air Force veteran, visited those refugee camps in a truck loaded with rice, sugar, and condensed milk. Sometimes he crossed the river to Burma in a long boat stacked with chickens for the IDPs (internally displaced persons) who hide among thick jungle ranges. Seeing the devastating poverty and injustice there, he prayed, “Father God, how do we continue this work going forward?”

Then Karen Baptist Pastor Ler Mu Martin, who had fled Burma during the bloody 1988 pro-democracy uprising, alerted Johnson that the mission field would soon arrive on his own backyard. Waves of Burmese refugees were swarming into America, he warned, and “they’re going to need a lot of help.”

So Johnson, Martin, and several local Christians decided to create CBRTN with a dual mission: to help both the persecuted ethnic minorities in Southeast Asia and the incoming refugees in Colorado. CBRTN relies only on private donations, but Johnson said he has never once begged anyone for money: “Every time there’s a need, somebody calls and provision just appears, magically. It’s fun to watch God work.”

And the needs are constant. Each year, CBRTN sends mission groups to Thailand and sometimes Burma, where they work with local missionaries and Christian groups to supply food and medicine and to preach the gospel in remote villages. CBRTN also supports an orphanage for young women in Thailand.