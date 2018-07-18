The Green Rush begins

When the 1849ers heard of gold nuggets and dust in California hills and streams, they scrambled for mules, pickaxes, and mining pans. Now that California and Canada have legalized recreational cannabis use, and many states are rushing to do so, the 2018ers are scarfing marijuana domain names, hiring MBA grads, and staking claims for their special brew of THC-infused beer.

Sniffing the aroma of quick profit, companies like Molson Coors and Altria (formerly Philip Morris) are rushing in where angels fear to tread. Intoxicated by the prospect of tax dollars that could prop up public schools (as gambling revenues were supposed to), states are ignoring the risk of vending machines jammed with marijuana munchies—brownies, chocolate bars, gummy bears—damaging young brains.

Advertisers are framing a new generation of appeals. How about kicking back with a chilled, THC-laced, handcrafted beer with a lime garnish? (THC, tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical primarily responsible for marijuana’s psychological effects.) How about a glass of cannabis sauvignon blanc, or a snifter of hemp-infused whiskey? What about a “marijuana vacation”—to vape granulized THC by the pool, tour marijuana fields, relish “high dining” on THC-saturated sirloin, and return to your room where a cannabis flower lies on your pillow?

The future is so bright that pot users are wearing shades. The Cannabis Industry Annual Report projects annual sales growth at 16 percent. Former Microsoft executive Jamen Shively says he will create the “Starbucks of marijuana” and “mint more millionaires than Microsoft.” Business school professors and students at Yale, Cambridge, Stanford, and UCLA are studying the budding market. Why not, when BusinessStudent.com claims “Colorado’s licensing laws are so open that Denver boasts twice as many cannabis dispensaries as it does Starbucks.”

With recreational marijuana legalized in Canada starting Oct. 17, so many companies on the Canadian Securities Exchange are in the marijuana business that the trading center’s new nickname is the Cannabis Stock Exchange, with 83 of the 379 companies listed in pot-related businesses. Since U.S. cannabis companies are barred from Wall Street exchanges because of marijuana’s illegality on the federal level, shares of U.S. companies like California cannabis grower Prime Harvest, dispensary chain MedMen, and Body and Mind (maker of edibles like marijuana-infused gummy candies) trade in Toronto.

Let’s look at who’s leading the push for full U.S. legalization and who’s positioning to make money on pot use: Big Politics, Big Tobacco, Big Alcohol, and Big Banking. We’ll then look at some standing in the way, including Big Pharma, for reasons involving either principal or principle.

Former Facebook President Sean Parker is probably the biggest sugar daddy for weed activists. He and his associates in 2015 and 2016 gave $8.6 million to fund Proposition 64, which legalized recreational pot in California. Hedge fund billionaire George Soros, who funds many liberal and radical causes, gave $4 million: He also bankrolls and sits on the board of the Drug Policy Alliance, a large pro-marijuana lobbying group, and from 2004 to 2014 Soros donated about $200 million to groups challenging current drug policies, according to Forbes. Soros contends that legalization is an important step toward improving criminal justice.

Insurance interests are also potent pot funders. Peter B. Lewis, Progressive’s late CEO, spent more than $40 million on legalization efforts over three decades. (Fortune headlined a Lewis profile “Sex. Reefer? And Auto Insurance!”) His younger brother, Daniel R. Lewis, a former Progressive board member, donated $1.25 million to support Prop 64.

J.B. Woods of Greenpoint Insurance Advisors co-founded Big Marijuana’s umbrella group, the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA). Greenpoint claims nine years of experience providing “commercial insurance, risk identification, and solutions to hundreds of cannabis retailers, cultivators, and manufacturers within regulated markets.” NCIA now provides quarterly meetings, big conferences, and networking opportunities for its 1,500-plus members, including Bic, the ballpoint pen maker.

The Marijuana Policy Project (MPP) is another state and federal lobbying giant. In 2013, MPP’s ad on a NASCAR race jumbo screen called marijuana the “new beer” with “no calories, no hangovers, and no violence.” An MPP radio campaign surveyed pot use by national political leaders, then asked, “Is it fair to arrest three-quarters of a million people a year for doing what presidents and a Supreme Court justice have done?”

These lobbyists are finding bipartisan support in Congress. The “Cannabis Caucus” in the House includes Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., Don Young, R-Alaska, Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., and Jared Polis, D-Colo. They authored an amendment that prohibits the Justice Department from spending funds interfering with the implementation of state medical cannabis laws.

Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are pushing the “Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States Act” forbidding federal prosecutions in states where pot is legalized—a bill President Donald Trump said he “probably will end up supporting.”

On the business side, Big Tobacco has been eyeing the market for decades. As early as the 1970s, consultants dreamed of the marijuana market: A report to Brown & Williamson (the American tobacco company depicted in the 1999 movie The Insider) said tobacco companies “have the land to grow it, the machines to roll it and package it, the distribution to market it.” In 2009 Altria, which now includes Philip Morris International, took legal action to obtain the domain names AltriaCannabis.com and AltriaMarijuana.com—and in 2010 also obtained MarlboroWeed.com, according to DomainNameWire.com. Philip Morris claimed it “has no plans to develop or commercialize cannabis products.”

The pace is now quickening. Last year Imperial Brands, the British maker of Winston and Kool, hired Simon Langelier, a 30-year Philip Morris veteran and chairman of a medical marijuana company. In January, Altria invested nearly $20 million in Syqe Medical, an Israeli manufacturer of metered-dose cannabis inhalers. This summer Imperial Brands purchased the British biotech firm Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies. Imperial’s website now bears the marketing slug, “From tobacco to something better.”