‘They are shooting at a church. The government says it respects human rights. Is this respecting human rights?’

Catholic priest Erick Alvarado Cole, one of the priests inside the Church of the Divine Mercy in Managua, Nicaragua, as a gun battle raged outside. The church was caring for protesters who had been wounded by government forces in mid-July. More than 300 people, mostly civilians, reportedly have been killed since protests began in April against President Daniel Ortega’s centralization of power.