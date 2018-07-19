Nurses on the fly

Florence Pwana saw a disturbing but unsurprising sight when she walked into an empty makeshift tent at the Shuwai 2 camp for internally displaced people. The camp rests along the outskirts of Maiduguri, capital of Nigeria’s Borno state. Hours earlier, a resident at the camp helped to deliver a baby in the tent, and some of the camp’s residents showed Pwana the exact location where the woman lay on the floor, traces of blood still visible.

Shuwai 2, which is not registered under the state government, has no health dispensary: The nearest health facility is about 60 miles away. Pwana, a volunteer project officer with the Traffina Foundation for Community Health, said the birth attendant had no prior experience besides handling her own births.

In the town of Bwari along the outskirts of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Traffina volunteer Janet Yunana witnessed similar events. Yunana said local birth attendants sometimes lay expectant mothers on the floor or on plastic bags during delivery. “We’ve seen a woman who gave birth on her own, and she was using a broken bottle to separate the cord from her and the child.”

According to the World Health Organization and the UN, Nigeria has the fourth-highest maternal mortality rate and the third-highest infant mortality rate in the world. At least 50 percent of the country’s estimated 190 million people live in rural areas. In many of these regions, many women give birth either alone or with the aid of attendants whose qualifications are their own home deliveries.

Health workers trying to tackle the crisis realized blocking off these traditional birth attendants (TBAs) would only leave more women without assistance. Some are opting instead to train the TBAs as a midpoint solution until Nigeria’s healthcare system becomes efficient.

Lois Ahmed, one of the traditional birth attendants in Bwari, became the go-to birth attendant in her community after she delivered five of her six children herself. Ahmed said she began to offer her services long before her Kogo village received a government-run primary health center.

Most times, her method is simple: Once she receives a call, Ahmed checks if the cervix is “open” and begins the delivery. When the baby emerges, she cuts the placenta, then cleans and feeds the baby. Ahmed urges mothers to go to the clinic by morning. If a woman who calls her still has some time before labor, Ahmed sends her to the hospital.

The details of the TBA process vary. Jumai Solomon, another TBA, said she uses a razor blade to cut umbilical cords. Pwana said she has seen other TBAs use a piece of thread, which could either get contaminated or loosen, in place of a cord clamp.