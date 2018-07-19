Nurses on the fly

Despite the risks, TBAs are often the closest help for women when labor begins. Delivery costs also affect women far from any subsidized primary health center: “Some of them don’t have money to open hospital cards, purchase medicine, or pay for the bills, so they prefer to go to a TBA,” Pwana said.
Understaffing at some primary healthcare centers is also a problem. A single-story center with only three full-time staff members serves the village of Peyi and two other villages within Bwari. The limited staff means the clinic closes at night. Dr. Haruna Isa, the clinic’s director, said women who go into labor at night would rather call a nearby TBA than contact staff at the health center.
Expectant mothers also choose where to deliver based on trust. Pwana met women who fear what doctors at hospitals would do to their children. Dr. Abraham Idokoko, a Nigerian public health analyst, said people sometimes view hospitals as a bad omen. “We have a very religious community,” he said. “We don’t look at the physical aspect first.”
Groups like Traffina Foundation considered these factors and modeled a response. The foundation has trained at least 115 TBAs across Nigeria. The TBAs learn how to deliver a child properly in emergency situations and care for both mother and child immediately after delivery. The training emphasizes immediate referrals for postnatal care: Traffina staffers said they tell TBAs like Ahmed to send the women to any of their partner clinics once they notice complications during labor.
Traffina also equips expectant mothers with delivery kits that include cord clamps, gloves, and a mucus extractor, among other amenities, all stacked into a small green bag. After attending TBA workshops, Ahmed said she started to wear hand gloves during deliveries.
The foundation holds community awareness sessions on issues like HIV/AIDS and how mothers could transmit it to their children. Traffina involves community leaders, including area council chairmen and traditional and religious leaders, into their campaigns to help counter health misconceptions.
Dr. Kemi DaSilva-Ibru believes TBAs can serve another important role. DaSilva-Ibru in 2016 set up the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) to respond to cases of rape, sexual assault, and trafficking among young girls and women in communities across Lagos and other states. She says TBAs act as “gatekeepers” of communities since women often trust them more than health professionals. Last October, the foundation started to train 500 TBAs to recognize the signs of gender-based violence, how to offer responses, and the process of referring emergency cases.
The training has started to bear fruit: TBAs made up 20 percent of the phone calls reporting abuse cases between October and December.
Idokoko sees the efforts to train TBAs as a necessary but temporary solution. The process is not foolproof: Dr. Isa said some TBAs remain hesitant to identify themselves. “They’re afraid they would not get clients again.” Idokoko said part of the long-term solution could include a revamp of the primary healthcare system, which is in dire need of human resources.
In a 2016 investigation, the Nigerian International Center for Investigative Reporting revealed that a majority of Primary Health Centers built across Nigeria between 2014 and 2015 remain unopened or lack adequate drugs and staff. “The government, particularly the local governments, should aggressively drive the implementation of Primary Healthcare according to the books in a truly bottom-up approach,” Idokoko said.
Back at the Primary Health Center in Peyi, Ahmed said she has attended a total of three workshops. She learned more about her limitations in helping with deliveries and continues to grow her relationship with her community’s health centers: She sometimes assists the nurse during labor in the short-staffed health center. Ahmed said her priority remains learning “how to perfect the delivery.”