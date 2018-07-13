No left turns?

Despite some muted anxiety from conservatives and loud opposition from liberals, Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit seems headed for confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court in the next several months. President Donald Trump’s second pick for the high court, Kavanaugh, 53, would succeed Kavanaugh's former boss—swing-vote Justice Anthony Kennedy—for whom he clerked.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation would shift the court rightward, maybe for many years, but the big question for social conservatives is how he would rule in the area of abortion. Journalists can only poke at tea leaves, because Kavanaugh has never explicitly said he would overturn Roe v. Wade—though he has hinted that the court in its 1973 ruling created an “unenumerated right” (see sidebar).

Trump noticeably left Kavanaugh’s name off his list of potential nominees during the presidential campaign, even though Supreme Court insiders considered him a top candidate. Kavanaugh’s career in Washington and close ties to establishment Republicans like George W. Bush may explain Trump’s omission. The White House added his name to the list last fall, and speculation simmered that Kennedy wanted Kavanaugh for the spot.

Now, with the selection drama behind him, Kavanaugh—the most experienced appellate judge on Trump’s short list—has almost unanimous support from movement conservatives. Endorsements flowed from leaders of the Susan B. Anthony List, Concerned Women for America, Americans United for Life, the March for Life, the Heritage Foundation, and the Cato Institute.

Some of the most prominent conservative legal beagles, the Ethics and Public Policy Center’s Ed Whelan (former clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia) and Judicial Crisis Network’s Carrie Severino (former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas), also backed his nomination.

Conservative opposition has been minimal. The American Family Association initially opposed Kavanaugh, citing uncertainty about how he would rule on abortion and religious freedom, but then quickly rescinded its statement.

The change in position, according to AFA, came as a result of hearing a “passionate defense of Judge Kavanaugh by many we consider to be friends in the pro-life movement.” The group settled on declaring Kavanaugh to be a “four-star” nominee instead of five.

“At this time, we have no plans to fight President Trump on this nomination. He has appointed a lot of good federal judges already and we look forward to many more,” the revised AFA statement read. “We hope that our concerns prove to be unfounded.”

Kim Colby, counsel for Christian Legal Society, has spent her career writing and filing briefs at the U.S. Supreme Court, mostly on religious freedom cases. She’s also spent a career watching the Supreme Court nomination and confirmation process, and noticed the shift in the conservative legal world over the last two decades.

President George H.W. Bush's nomination of Justice David Souter in 1990 was a surprise to conservatives. Colby recalled that the White House told conservatives to “trust us.” Souter ended up voting with liberals on the court.

Since then, the conservative institutional checks that developed in response to Souter have given Colby more confidence. This go-round, Trump’s list, chiefly released to reassure voters, also helped to give time for vetting.

“Groups that care have had fair notice to do their due diligence,” said Colby, preventing an “a Hatfield-McCoy feud.”

Those conservative checks resulted in President George W. Bush rescinding one of his Supreme Court nominees, Harriet Miers. The New York Times reported that Kavanaugh, working in the Bush White House at the time, was one of the advisers fighting Miers’ nomination. Kavanaugh instead argued for conservative Justice Samuel Alito, whom Bush eventually nominated.

The East Room in the White House during Trump’s primetime announcement put that conservative legal establishment on display. Before announcing Kavanaugh, Trump publicly recognized the Heritage Foundation’s Ed Meese, attorney general under President Ronald Reagan. Also sitting in the front row was the Federalist Society’s Leonard Leo, who has been the point man on Trump’s Supreme Court picks (and who is also Catholic). The Federalist Society exists to promote conservative legal minds in the mold of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Those elite judge selectors would probably face opposition to their picks without the support of other respected conservatives outside of the process. Colby sees Whelan and Severino as additional canaries in the coal mine. If either of them has a problem with a nominee, the rest of the conservative legal world listens.

“We’ve got several, I don’t know, guardians in place now,” said Colby.

Colby liked all of the top three candidates: Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Judge Raymond Kethledge, and Kavanaugh. But she especially liked Kavanaugh’s 12-year record on a court. Barrett, a favorite of social conservatives, is new to being a judge, and Colby contended that she “needs to develop a record of judicial decisions.”

Barrett, at only 46 years old, is “so promising,” said Colby, who expects to see her on future Supreme Court short lists. Princeton Law professor Robert George said the same: He expects Barrett to be a future pick.

WHO IS KAVANAUGH? A churchgoing Catholic, Kavanaugh grew up attending the Catholic parish where Chief Justice John Roberts now attends. He calls another conservative Catholic on the court, Scalia, “a hero and a role model,” and like Scalia, he is an originalist in his judicial philosophy.

Kavanaugh is husband to Ashley Kavanaugh, whom he met while working in the George W. Bush White House. Their first date was Sept. 10, 2001, and Kavanaugh recalled that the next morning they were both sprinting out of the White House as a Secret Service agent yelled that there was an inbound plane.