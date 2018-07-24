New York’s newspaper problem

The Daily News was my first journalism gig, and I remember the newsroom was full of frantic activity, even well after hours. I learned a lot from my editor there in a short time. In 2008 I was reporting on county government and education at The Indianapolis Star, and there I watched the newsroom of a great local paper go through major layoffs.

After I left, no one was there to cover the school board meetings I covered. I often think about how dozens of reporters would be covering the same event in Washington, D.C., while no one was covering that school board meeting in Indiana.

The Daily News has its share of tabloid sleaziness, but it won a Pulitzer Prize last year for its local reporting on the abuse of eviction rules. With the removal of experienced reporters and the demand for website clicks, the local investigations will disappear and the sleaze factor will likely go up.

Worth your time:

The story of the Vermont town that hid Alexander Solzhenitsyn for 20 years, after the KGB tried to assassinate him and then the Soviet Union stripped him of his citizenship. Children in town apparently knew to give any outsiders the wrong directions to Solzhenitsyn’s house.

This week I learned:

While the debate about President Donald Trump’s tariffs rages in the United States, the European Union and Japan just signed a major trade deal removing almost all tariffs. How odd for the EU, and not the United States, to be moving in the direction of free trade!

A court case you might not know about:

A man saw the 2011 movie Drive and was so mad about how the film differed from the trailer that he sued under consumer protection laws. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his lawsuit entirely.

Culture I am consuming:

Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi’s cookbook, Jerusalem.

Email me with tips, story ideas, and feedback at ebelz@wng.org.